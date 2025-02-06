Forgot password
Is There Third-Person Mode in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2? Answered

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|

Published: Feb 6, 2025 12:15 am

If you’ve been following the game’s trailers and promotional materials, you’ll see that Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is primarily experienced through a first-person experience. And if you’re wondering whethere Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 has a third-person mode, here’s what you need to know.

Does Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Have a Third-Person Mode?

The answer is no. There is no third-person mode or view available in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Apart from cutscenes, the entire game is experienced through a first-person lens.

It’s important to note that this is a very conscious decision on the developers’ part. Their goal is to create a truly immersive RPG, and to that end, implementing the first-person perspective really helps players to step into the shoes of Henry and experience the world from this point of view. It’s entirely possible that the modding community will eventually release a mod that lets you play the game from a third-person view, but for folks just enjoying the base game with no frills, first-person is all you get.

As mentioned before, though, you will get to see Henry himself in cutscenes. Also, when you’re engaged in conversation with NPCs, the camera will cut between Henry and whoever he’s talking to. Henry’s appearance will also change as he gets dirtier, or if you equip him with different pieces of gear. You just won’t be able to see him when you’re actually moving around the world.

It’s unlikely that the developers will ever officially implement a third-person mode either, so you’ll have to make do with first-person view if you’re planning on playing.

Hopefully that clears up any questions you might have about a third-person mode in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including the best perks to get first, and all romance options.

