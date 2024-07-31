Peacock’s Ancient Rome series Those About to Die is rich on period detail – but is it actually based on a true story? Or did head writer Robert Rodat and directors Roland Emmerich and Marco Kreuzpaintner make it all up?

Is Those About to Die Based on a True Story?

Yes and no. Those About to Die is based on a historical fiction novel of the same name by Daniel P. Mannix. As such, several of the show’s characters and events are culled from history, albeit in altered form. So, yes, there really was a Flavian dynasty, and Emperor Vespasian really did have sons named Titus and Domitian who succeeded him as the Roman Empire’s top dog.

Titus also had a love affair with Judean queen Berenice as depicted in the show, and his subjects weren’t fans of her in real life, either. There’s no evidence Domitian was part of a conspiracy that resulted in Titus’s death like in the show, though. Today’s scholars debate just how ruthless Domitian truly was, but fratricide apparently wasn’t in his wheelhouse.

Scorpus is another of Those About to Die‘s characters with a historical counterpart. Like his fictional incarnation, the real Scorpus was one of Rome’s most celebrated chariot riders, racking up over 2000 wins! He also died in his prime like in the show. The exact nature of Scorpus’ demise isn’t documented, although there’s a decent chance a mid-race crash did him in, as portrayed in Those About to Die.

What about Those About to Die‘s blockbuster set pieces? Many of these are grounded in fact, as well. Notably, the eruption of Mount Vesuvius did indeed happen on Titus’ watch, and he coordinated a relief effort similar to what’s shown on screen. Oh, and the gladiatorial contests migrating from the Circus Maximus to the Colosseum – and the latter’s amazing launch party – really happened too.

So, Those About to Die isn’t quite a true story, but there’s plenty of truth in it, just the same.

Those About to Die Season 1 is currently streaming on Peacock.

