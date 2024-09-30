Is Throne and Liberty Pay-to-Win? Answered

Throne and Liberty is a free-to-play MMORPG on PlayStation, Xbox and PC. Like most free-to-play MMORPGs, in-game purchases are a big part of speedy levelling. But is Throne and Liberty pay to win?

Is Throne and Liberty Pay-To-Win?

Throne and Liberty does indeed have major pay-to-win elements, as it is possible for players to pay real money to skip the more grindy parts of the game and immediately boost their levels. Considering that there’s PvP in this game, this could potentially give paying players a bit of an edge over F2P players.

The MMORPG market is plagued with grindy gameplay that is only evaded by paying a large amount of money for currency and items. The new standard is a monthly game pass to boost your levelling every month. Throne and Liberty utilises game passes and involves in-game purchases, though it’s not quite as egregious as some other titles.

Players can earn money by selling items at the Auction House. Items are found around the world and after completing quests. Completing quests also awards gold, Monster farming is also a fun way to earn currency. The rarer the monster, the more money it’s worth, but you can build up large amounts of money by killing a lot of common monsters.

Throne and Liberty is no more pay-to-win than standard MMORPGs. Players can quite reliably earn money in fun ways rather than monotonous grinding like more criticised MMORPGs.

What is Throne and Liberty About?

Throne and Liberty follows you and your chosen guild on a mission to defeat your rival guilds and the wider threat, Kazar the Wrath of Conquest. Throughout the game, you and your guild hunt for pieces of the Star of Sylaveth, the one tool that has enough power to defeat Kazar. Besides the main story, Throne and Liberty has side quests and challenges that add depth to the environment and NPCs.

