Is Wuthering Waves Cross Platform? Answered

You have many options of where to play Wuthering Waves, be it on PC, mobile, and later on consoles. But is the cross platform feature available so that we can keep our progress if we decide to change from one platform to another?

Is Wuthering Waves Cross Platform?

Luckily, Wuthering Waves does feature cross platform progression. The feature is enabled by default, so as soon as you start playing, you can log in with your account on any other device and enjoy your game as if you’re still on the same previous platform. Perfect for when you’re tired of sitting in front of your PC screen, so you decide to sit in front of your phone screen.

This has been confirmed from the first few Closed Beta Tests, and it has also been a staple for almost every new title of the genre. It gets way easier to keep players engaged when they have the option to keep playing wherever they are. Some games tend to add it later down the line, but fortunately for players, Wuthering Waves has it straight away.

However, we’re not sure about how this translates when it comes to future console players. The game won’t be getting its PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 releases right away, and it’s still unclear if those versions will ever get a shot of enjoying cross progression too. Chances are that they eventually will, but maybe not exactly when the console version is out.

A fact that supports this is Genshin Impact, the game most comparable to Wuthering Waves, taking over a year before cross platform features for its PS4/PS5 version were added.

So if you’re thinking about enjoying the game on your console in the future, remember that the feature might just not be there at launch. This could be a perfect chance for a reroll, though.

