Is XDefiant Crossplay? Answered

XDefiant is finally coming to PC and consoles after a nearly year-long wait following its beta period. But while the game is completely free to download, some users might be apprehensive until they learn more details, such as whether or not XDefiant features crossplay.

Recommended Videos

Does XDefiant Have Crossplay?

XDefiant is releasing for current-generation systems on May 21. Image via Ubisoft

If you took part in any of XDefiant‘s early playtests, including the beta, then you know that crossplay is one of the game’s premier features. During these early sessions, you could play with any other player, even if they were on another system. If you were on PC and had a friend on PS5, all it took to play with them was a quick friend request and game invite.

However, there has been some confusion regarding crossplay in the lead-up to the full release of XDefiant. A rumor surfaced that crossplay was being removed from XDefiant in the final build, which prompted lead developer Mark Rubin to chime in with a response. Fortunately, crossplay is still present in XDefiant, and you can take advantage of it right at launch.

Crossplay works the same as it did in the early playtests, and you can play with any user no matter what system they’re on. Moreover, the Social tab has been revamped for the final build of XDefiant, so you should be able to find your friends and manage game invites much easier.

Lastly, if you’re worried about forced crossplay when it comes to matchmaking in XDefiant, you can set your mind at ease. All systems have the ability to turn crossplay off, meaning you only have to play with and against players on the same system as you. Of course, if you want to party up with a friend on another system, you’ll have to enable crossplay in the settings. The ability to turn crossplay off is primarily for solo players or those with a friend group who are all on the same system.

XDefiant will be available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S on May 21.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more