Is Zenless Zone Zero a Gacha Game?

The latest game in the miHoYo’s HoYoverse, Zenless Zone Zero (ZZZ) is already one of the most anticipated upcoming games, but you may be wondering if it’s a gacha game like Honkai: Star Rail and Genshin Impact, so here’s the answer.

Is Zenless Zone Zero (ZZZ) a Gacha Game?

Yes, Zenless Zone Zero is a gacha game. That means players will spend in-game currency to receive random characters and other items, much like they do in Honkai: Star Rail and Genshin Impact. The model is a staple of free-to-play games and is incredibly popular, though at times controversial due to its parallels to gambling.

In our preview of Zenless Zone Zero, we addressed the gacha system, which ranks rarities from S to B, with the former being the highest and the latter the lowest. The premium currency was, according to our previewer, something of a slog to get, though it’s possible that will change before the actual official release.

When Does Zenless Zone Zero Release?

At the time of writing, Zenless Zone Zero doesn’t have an official release date. However, the game has held two closed betas, one in May 2022 and one in November 2023. While the title looks set to release on PC, mobile, and console, it’s not totally clear at this time just what Zenless Zone Zero will specifically be playable on in terms of hardware. Regardless, we’ll keep you updated on just what’s going on with the game’s release.

There’s also been some controversy surrounding the censorship of Zenless Zone Zero. Essentially, due to regulations in China, Zenless Zone Zero has toned down its violence and sexualization of characters to keep the game 16+ as opposed to just for adults.

