It Ends With Us Author Colleen Hoover Appears To Distance Herself From the Drama Between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni With One Bold Move

It Ends With Us was one of the most highly anticipated films of 2024. Although the reviews have not been completely abysmal, any positives of the film have been largely overshadowed by the drama between its lead stars, Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.

There were initial rumblings about an onset feud between Lively and Baldoni during the film’s promotional phase, but things escalated when the actress filed a lawsuit against Baldoni in December 2024. She has also lodged a complaint with the California Civil Rights Department, alleging that Baldoni, who also directed the film, made the working conditions on the set hostile and that he was actively engaged in a PR smear campaign to tarnish her reputation (a claim which was subsequently investigated by The New York Times).

The film was an adaptation of the best-selling 2016 novel of the same name by Colleen Hoover. Initially, Hoover appeared to be proud of the work they produced, but her recent actions grabbed everyone’s attention. She has distanced herself from the film and all the drama that came with it.

How did she do this, you ask? In January, Hoover deactivated her Instagram account (where she boasts an impressive 2 million followers). Just this week, she returned to the social media platform after making some notable changes to her content: Hoover has removed all photos of Lively and Baldoni from her account.

The change did not go unnoticed, as Hoover may have hoped, but it is worth noting that she may still publicly support Lively as she follows her on Instagram (The Age of Adaline actress does not appear to follow her back). If Hoover is still a proud Lively supporter, her voice is not as loud as it once was. The author previously shared a post celebrating the actress, who she called “honest, kind, supportive, and patient.” Her words made a statement, and the decision to link to the New York Times article titled “‘We Can Bury Anyone’: Inside a Hollywood Smear Machine” showed who she was supporting in this he-said, she-said case. The article focuses on Baldoni and his alleged attempt to distract from his actions on the film’s set and impact Lively’s reputation.

Was it getting too hot to continually show support for an actress that Colleen Hoover appears to admire? Is she undecided on the facts and whether she should support Lively or Baldoni? Or does Hoover simply want to focus on her work and distance herself from the drama? These are all questions that fans have been left asking!

