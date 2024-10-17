‘It Needs Work:’ Tom Holland Reacts to Reading the Spider-Man 4 Script

It’s been a couple of years since Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire returned and helped make Spider-Man: No Way Home one of the most memorable MCU movies. However, the powers that be haven’t forgotten about Peter Parker and Co. In fact, Tom Holland has read the script for Spider-Man 4.

There hadn’t been a major Spider-Man 4 update until September 2024, when it was announced that Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton was taking over the project. Reports claimed that the movie was moving quickly, with Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers being brought on to write the script. Well, their latest draft was good enough to send to Holland, who has some feelings about the direction the movie is heading in.

“It needs work but the writers are doing a great job,” Holland said during an appearance on the Rich Roll Podcast (via Discussing Film). “I read it 3 weeks ago and it really lit a fire in me. Zendaya and I sat down, read it together and we at times were bouncing around the living room.”

This time around, Holland was able to keep the details under wraps, not revealing anything about the film’s plot. However, with the movie set to shoot in early 2025, it won’t be long before the ball gets rolling and the story of the project becomes more clear.

Rumors floating around the Internet claim that Spider-Man 4 may have some sort of connection to the upcoming Venom: The Last Dance. After all, Eddie Brock is set to come face to face with Knull, one of the most dangerous villains in the Marvel Universe, and the film’s director, Kelly Marcel, has made it clear the Big Bad is too important to only have around for one movie. And with Venom set to hang up his gooey cleats after the movie, that means Knull will have to join another franchise.

Could that mean that Zendaya and Holland were celebrating Peter defeating Knull and saving the multiverse in Spider-Man 4? Possibly, but that would seemingly go against the lowkey vibe fans are hoping for after No Way Home‘s ending. Peter is on his own now, and it feels more likely that the hero will focus on getting his life on Earth in order rather than fighting some strange monster from outer space.

Spider-Man 4 does not currently have a release date.

