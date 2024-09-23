‘It’s Just Hard to Make a Good Movie’: One Marvel Star is Quick to Defend Kevin Feige Over MCU Backlash

The large output of Marvel Studios has led to some well-earned criticism from fans. However, one Marvel alumnus has leapt to the defense of the studio and producer Kevin Feige in particular, believing that he should be given more credit for what he’s accomplished.

In an interview with Variety, Bucky Barnes actor Sebastian Stan spoke about the current state of the film industry and how it has “become really convenient to pick on [Marvel films].” Since The Infinity Saga concluded with Avengers: Endgame in 2019, Marvel Studios has released 13 television shows and 12 films as part of The Multiverse Saga. This huge output likely wouldn’t be an issue if not for the poor quality of some of these releases, with Thor: Love and Thunder, Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania, and Secret Invasion getting particularly poor receptions.

Because Marvel Studios has become such a dominant presence in the Hollywood landscape, fans and critics alike have taken to blaming the studio and its less-than-stellar releases for overcrowding and being a detriment to the industry.

Sebastian Stan Believes Kevin Feige and Marvel Help Contribute To Make Smaller Movies

Stan said that criticism comes with the territory, as “everyone’s got an opinion.” However, the actor also defended the MCU in the interview, stating that “they’re a big part of what contributes to this business and allows us to have smaller movies as well. This is an artery traveling through the system of this entire machinery that’s Hollywood. It feeds in so many more ways than people acknowledge.” The actor added, “It’s just ****ing hard to make a good movie over and over again,” no doubt referencing how, despite Marvel’s pitfalls, the studio has made more good than bad.

Stan then got specific in his defense, citing Kevin Feige and the work he has done as executive producer and president of Marvel Studios:

“I’m someone who has witnessed [Marvel Studios president] Kevin Feige as the most selfless man on this planet who, despite the enormous success he’s had, has never changed or wavered. They legitimately spend so much time thinking, how could we surprise people and give people something different? His big motto is ‘The best idea wins.’ It just comes from a good place — and that’s the only reason I sometimes get protective of it. Because the intention is really good.”

Sebastian Stan has had a busy year promoting two films, A Different Man and The Apprentice, along with preparing for the release of Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* next year, showing the balance the actor has struck between blockbuster tentpole films and smaller indie projects. Marvel has also seemingly taken note of their weaker projects, with retooling and less output expected in the coming years.

