James Gunn Explains the Inconsistency in Rick Flag Sr.’s Appearance in the DCU

James Gunn and Peter Safran’s DC Universe is going to connect all of its mediums, from movies and TV shows to video games. However, before the franchise even gets off the ground, there’s an inconsistency surrounding Rick Flag Sr.’s appearance that’s causing a bit of a stir.

Frank Grillo, best known for his role as Brock Rumlow, aka Crossbones, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is heading across the aisle to work with DC. And he’s already trying to nab that Nick Fury role, being set to appear in the upcoming animated series Creature Commandos, as well as Peacemaker Season 2 and Superman.

The only problem so far is that the marketing for Creature Commandos features Rick Flag Sr. with white hair. He’s an older man, so that’s not a shock, but the teaser for Peacemaker and set photos from Superman have him donning Grillo’s natural black hair. Thankfully, Gunn has addressed the “controversy,” revealing that there’s a simple explanation for the change.

“We were going to originally do the white, he was going to dye it white, and then I saw somebody the other day say, ‘Well, what about temporary hair dye? Haven’t you ever heard of temporary hair dye?’ And I’m like, ‘It looks like s**t. Yes, I’ve heard of that, and it looks like absolute s**t when you’re putting fake gray on somebody’s very dark black hair,'” Gunn told Collider.

While doing his best Samuel L. Jackson impression, Grillo was also filming Tulsa King alongside Sylvester Stallone, leaving him unable to dye his hair fully. Gunn did tease that fans might see Rick Flag Sr. change his hair at some point in the DCU, even poking fun at the character’s lack of confidence. It’s easy to see that it’s a new day at DC when hair color is the biggest topic of conversation.

Creature Commandos begins streaming on Max on December 5, 2024.

