James Gunn Reveals How Much of Peacemaker Season 1 Will Carry Over to the DCU

James Gunn’s relaunch of the DC franchise is rapidly approaching, but Peacemaker is a weird outlier, as it’s currently the only surviving series to continue on into this new DCU. Now, Gunn has revealed just how much of that first season will still be canon.

In a recent interview with IGN promoting Creature Commandos, the first release of Gunn’s DC tenure, the director revealed exactly how much of the first season of Peacemaker will be canon in the second. It’s a bit of a tricky turn considering that a good chunk of the Justice League shows up in Peacemaker‘s first season conclusion, but that doesn’t seem to bother Gunn.

“The truth is almost all of Peacemaker is canon with the exception of Justice League, which we will kind of deal with in the next season of Peacemaker,” Gunn explained

Just how they’re going to do that isn’t clear, but with a show as meta and tongue-in-cheek as Peacemaker, it may not be that hard to do. Gunn also went on to say that basically anything that is referenced in Creature Commandos or is released after that is officially canon. As such, it appears that Suicide Squad will be canon as well in the new DCU, as the character of Weasel is the same one from the movie.

When Gunn and Safran took over DC, they pretty much cleaned house in terms of canon despite some mixed messages here and there. That means everything from Zack Snyder’s universe is pretty gone, and Matt Reeves’ Batman content and Joker 2 have been put into a label called Elseworlds for stories not set in the main universe. It seems now, however, that Gunn has a soft spot for his own creations and is using them as the jumping-off point to launch into his bold new slate of films and shows.

Peacemaker Season 2 is going to drop in August 2025 on Max. The real launch of Gunn’s DCU, not counting Creature Commandos, kicks off on July 11, 2025, when Superman Legacy lands in theaters.

