Jetpack Training Codes (April 2025) Grab Free Wins and Power Potions!

Updated: April 8, 2025 We added new codes!

With Jetpack Training codes, you’ll be able to unlock the best jetpacks. Train your jetpack to fly to the moon and back, well, not literally, but keep getting power to become faster. You’ll have a bunch of pets soon as well, which is an adorable bonus.

Jetpack Training codes will give you a ton of Wins, Power, and Power Potions, so make sure you grab them before they expire! Use the help of Plane Training Codes to unlock boosts, and soon, you’ll be replacing a small paper plane model with a large aircraft that can carry people across the world.

All Jetpack Training Codes List

Active Jetpack Training Codes

thankyou : Use for x40 Wins (New)

: Use for x40 Wins crazysupport : Use for x100 Power (New)

: Use for x100 Power onemillion : Use for a 2x Power Potion (New)

: Use for a 2x Power Potion release : Use for a 2x Power Potion

: Use for a 2x Power Potion update2 : Use for x20 Wins

: Use for x20 Wins update1: Use for x20 Wins

Expired Jetpack Training Codes

There are currently no expired Jetpack Training codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Jetpack Training

You can redeem Jetpack Training codes by completing the following steps:

Image by The Escapist

Run Jetpack Training in Roblox. Press the Shop button on the left and scroll to the Codes section. Enter a code into the text field. Hit Redeem to get goodies.

How to Get More Jetpack Training Codes

You can easily find the newest Jetpack Training codes on our list. All you have to do is click the bookmark button and come back occasionally to pick up new freebies. However, if you want more sources, then look into the following:

Why Are My Jetpack Training Codes Not Working?

Once Jetpack Training codes expire, you won’t be able to use them anymore. Try to claim your freebies quickly, and if you come across an outdated code, inform us which code you suspect is inactive, and we’ll test it. However, before you do that, double-check the code for typos. These codes won’t work unless they’re entered correctly. By copying/pasting the codes from this list, you can avoid typos.

What is Jetpack Training?

Just like in other similar games on Roblox, in Jetpack Training, your task is to train your jetpack to gain Power and race for Wins. Once you obtain enough Wins, you can unlock new jetpack models and pets that will make your training more productive.

