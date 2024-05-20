Jujutsu Kaisen (JJK) Chapter 261 Release Date Confirmed

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 260 took readers by surprise with its last page, teasing the return of a character thought dead. With the hype around the series bigger than ever, when can fans expect to read Chapter 261 of Jujutsu Kaisen?

When Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 261 Releases

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 261 is set to be released on Sunday, May 26, 2024. In what may very well be the last arc of the series, the Shinjuku Showdown arc, Yuji Itadori seemingly finally has an advantage over Sukuna thanks to the arrival of Aoi Todo and his upgraded Boogie Woogie cursed technique. The two-versus-one fight of Yuji and Todo against Sukuna took up the entirety of the chapter, and as thrilling as that was, it’s really the shocking cliffhanger that got fans excited for the next chapter.

Chapter 260 of Jujutsu Kaisen ended with the tease that Satoru Gojo, who was originally thought dead after Sukuna cut him in half, may actually still be alive. With ominous dialogue that neither confirms nor denies the return of the strongest, the speculation still has fans desperate for the next chapter to confirm whether or not Gojo is back to settle the score against the King of Curses.

How to Read Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 261

You can read Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 261 by visiting the manga’s official page on Viz Media’s website on Sunday, May 26th, at 8 AM PT. The chapter will be free to read the day it releases and for a few weeks afterward, as Viz allows access to the three most recently released chapters of any given series on its website or app. To read the entirety of JJK or many other series owned by Viz, a free trial and subscription are available. The Shonen Jump app is available on the Google Play Store or the App Store if you can’t access the chapter on a desktop.

So, the release date of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 261 release date is confirmed for May 26th, 2024, and you’ll be able to read it for free online for a few weeks after its release.

