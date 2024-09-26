Jujutsu Kaisen (JJK) Chapter 271 Recap & Spoilers

Warning: This Article Contains Spoilers For Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 271.

The final chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen is almost upon us, and with it, the final waves of leaks for the story have made their way online. Here is a breakdown of what we know so far about the conclusion.

What Happens in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 271?

The final chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen is an unexpectedly quiet one. From what few pages the leakers on social media have shown, Chapter 271 mainly revolves around the Jujutsu High first years (Yuji, Nobara, and Megumi) helping a couple out with a curse that has seemingly come over their apartment. The final chapter of the series is less about the curse they’re dealing with and more about the introspective thoughts of Yuiji Itadori and the other characters now that they’ve triumphed over Sukuna in a battle that has been going on for well over a year in the manga.

One of the highlights of the leaks of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 271 was a flashback sequence in the chapter, which features Yuji having one last conversation with Gojo before the latter’s fight with Sukuna. In the flashback, Gojo briefly talks about how he has had aspirations and dreams of his own, expressing his belief that one day, students like Yuji will grow up and get stronger than he was and eventually forget about him one day.

Yuji scoffs at this, wishing never to forget Gojo. It’s a tender moment that ends with Gojo letting Yuji know that he has surpassed his expectations of him as his student and that he has high hopes for Yuji. Much of early Jujutsu Kaisen focused on the mentor-student relationship between Gojo and Yuji, making this last interaction they had before Gojo’s death feel all the more poignant and fitting conclusion for the relationship between the two characters.

From what it seems like with the bit of information in Chapter 271 from the leakers, it appears that there are no lore-related issues resolved, such as the overseas invasion introduced in the culling games or the rampant cursed spirits following the culling games and Sukuna’s defeat. Instead, the conclusion seems more concerned with the inner conflicts of characters like Yuji being addressed. There’s still a lot we don’t know about the in-between moments of the chapter, but what is confirmed is that the central trio we started with at the beginning of the series has a bright future ahead of them beyond Jujutsu High.

It’s important to note that some things can be lost in translation with unofficial translations of the leaked Japanese manga, and most story-specific dialogue should be taken with a grain of salt until the official chapter releases on Sunday, September 29, 2024.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 271 will be officially released on the Viz Media website and the Shonen Jump app.

