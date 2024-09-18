Jujutsu Kaisen (JJK) Chapter 271 Release Date & Time

It is a bittersweet time to be a fan of Jujutsu Kaisen as one of the greatest manga of the last decade reaches its end with the release of Chapter 271. You won’t want to miss this chapter, and so you don’t, here’s exactly when it will arrive.

When Does Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 271 Release?

Chapter 271 of Jujutsu Kaisen will be released on Sept. 29, 2024, at 8 am PT. This will mark the final installment in the series, and the good news is it comes the week after Chapter 270, with no break.

Fans will be able to read the chapter the moment it arrives for free via the Viz Media website and Shonen Jump app. As usual, you’ll be able to brush up on what has gone down prior, as the two previous chapters will also be available to read for free. If you need to go back further then you’ll require a subscription.

While specific details about what will be included in Chapter 271 haven’t been revealed, we expect it will tie up all of the loose ends and put a ribbon on Yuji’s story. We will get a better idea of what’s about to go down when Chapter 270 is officially released.

If you’re hoping to see the end of Jujutsu Kaisen without being spoiled then we’d suggest steering clear of social media in the days prior to its release. Typically leaks start to drop from the Wednesday before a chapter lands, and given the popularity of this manga they tend to instantly trend on social media. With this being the final chapter we almost guarantee it will be everywhere the moment that pages begin to leak online.

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga began in 2018, and with the release of Chapter 271, it will be complete. During the epic six-year run the franchise has exploded in popularity and the good news is that even though the manga might be concluding, there’s still plenty of anime to arrive in the coming years.

There’s been no better time to be a fan of Jujutsu Kaisen as this historical manga run comes to a close, and if you want to relive the experience from the start before it ends you’ve still got a few days to binge through the manga. Every chapter so far can be found on the Viz Media website and the Shonen Jump app. Alternatively, you can get your fix by watching the Jujutsu Kaisen anime which is now streaming on Crunchyroll.

