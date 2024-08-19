Jujutsu Kaisen Needs To Give Hakari & Uraume the Spotlight They Deserve

WARNING: This article contains major spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, including plot points that have not been shown in the anime as of 2024.

In Jujutsu Kaisen every decision has a reason, but I am truly convinced that the reason we haven’t seen Hakari and Uraume is that Gege Akutami has forgotten about them.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 266 just dropped, teasing fans that the next release will usher in the climax of the Shinjuku Showdown between the Jujutsu Sorcerers and Ryomen Sukuna, however, happening in parallel to this is Hakari’s battle against Sukuna-stan Uraume, which is seemingly still happening just in the blindspot of readers.

The last time we heard from either Hakari or Uraume was during Chapter 252 as Sukuna emerged in his true form and started to battle Yuji, Choso, and Maki. At this point, Hakari told Uraume that he could still feel Sukuna’s presence despite their best attempts to mask it. At this point, Urauame teased that Sukuna hadn’t unleashed his full power yet, and that was it. The last words from either of these two powerful characters for the last 15 chapters.

If we’re to believe Yuji vs Sukuna is going to hit its climax in Chapter 267 then what happens to these two? Hakari is one of the most powerful Jujutsu Sorcerers alive in the series and to survive this long against him, Uraume must be no slouch either. Their battle is something that deserves the spotlight, not to be completed off-screen.

Gege has always made the right moves when it comes to crafting his story, and again, everything we’ve seen so far has been purposeful so we’re optimistic that things will return to the perspective of Hakari in the next chapters, but what could this mean?

What Are The Options?

Well, it could mean that Uraume and Hakari will finish their battle off-page, or even after the main battle subsides. This could lead to Uraume having a change of heart depending on the outcome of Sukuna’s battle. But there’s a more interesting option here.

What if Uraume is a part of a contingency plan for the King of Curses? It wouldn’t be a major stretch to believe they have plans for the scenario where Sukuna loses. Given the stretch that the battle with Sukuna has played out within, a revival seems unlikely but what if Uraume’s goal related more to Kenjaku’s ultimate goal than just keeping the strongest alive?

There are still plenty of loose threads to be tied off before Jujutsu Kaisen ends and while Sukuna’s fate could be sealed Uraume might be the key to closing things out. Of course, this is just speculation, and since Gege has said the Shinjuku Showdown will be the final arc we don’t expect another big bad on Sukuna’s level to emerge.

Most likely we’ll see Hakari and Uraume’s battle addressed once Sukuna and Yuji conclude their fight, but I don’t expect it to get the showcase spot that it deserves. If that is what happens hopefully we get an extended battle when it finally gets adapted for the anime in the coming years.

Jujutsu Kaisen’s climax is set to unfold in Chapter 267 which is scheduled to arrive on Aug. 25 and will be available to read for free via the Viz Media website.

