Guides
Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade Reroll Guide

Zhiqing Wan
Published: Nov 6, 2024 10:30 pm

Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade is a mobile gacha game based on the popular manga and anime IP with RPG elements. If you’re free-to-play, you’ll likely want to know how you can get the best possible start to your journey. Here’s how to reroll in Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade.

How to Reroll in Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade

First, the bad news. There’s not guest login option in Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade, which means that the only way to reroll in this game is to use different email address to create multiple accounts. Here’s the step-by-step process:

  1. Start the game and log in, then complete the tutorial, which should take less than 10 minutes if you’re skipping cutscenes.
  2. Claim your pre-registration rewards from the mailbox.
  3. Claim other rewards from ongoing launch events.
  4. Click on the Gacha option and use all your currency on the banners.
  5. If you don’t like the results, you’ll have to delete the game and create another account.

The issue with Phantom Parade is that there’s no way to delete your account or data from the client itself, which complicates things and also makes the reroll process a hassle. Because of this, I don’t recommend rerolling the hard way. However, there is some good news.

How to Use the Redrawable Ticket

All players will get a Redrawable Gacha Ticket from their mailbox in Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade. With this, you can basically get any character of your choice from the general pool of characters, and this is how you can give yourself the best possible start to the game.

Instead of creating entirely new accounts, I’d recommend just using the Redrawable Ticket to get a good character, then continue playing from there.

Who Should You Reroll For?

From the general pool of characters, you should use your Redrawable Ticket to get any of the following characters:

  • Satoru Gojo (The Strongest)
  • Nobara Kugisaki (Girl of Steel)

At launch, the SSR versions of Gojo and Nobara are the best DPS characters you can get your hands on. They’re blue and yellow elements respectively, so go with whichever one you fancy.

And that’s everything you need to know about the reroll process in Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including our full codes list and tier list.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade
Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].
