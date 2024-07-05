Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 263 Part 2 is finally going to be released after multiple delays. However, recent leaks of the latest chapter revealed that a character that’s been long absent has a critical role to play in the battle. So, where has Toge Inumaki been in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga?

Recommended Videos

Jujutsu Kaisen: Where Has Toge Inumaki Been in the Manga?

Toge Inumaki is a character first introduced in Jujutsu Kaisen 0, the one-shot that would be the blueprint for the mainline series. The character first appeared as part of the same class as Yuta Okkotsu, Maki Zenin, and Panda and would go on to play a supporting role to the main character, Yuji Itadori. Toge would have the most to do during the Kyoto Goodwill Event arc, where he would help fight the Kyoto students in the exchange event, as well as help against the special grade curse Hanami.

Toge also made a brief appearance in the Shibuya Incident and was briefly mentioned in the aftermath as having lost an arm in Sukuna’s massacre. Since then, the character has only appeared in the background of scenes after the main battles of the Culling Games arc. Toge is a semi-grade 1 sorcerer thanks to his cursed speech technique, which allows him to make his words a forced command to those who hear them. Unfortunately, this takes a toll on Inumakis’s body, so he uses his technique with deadly precision and only when necessary.

Related: All Jujutsu Kaisen Characters, Ranked By Popularity

The Shinjuku Showdown arc, which has seen nearly every sorcerer in the series who’s still alive go up against Sukuna, has surprisingly had Inumaki absent from the battle. However, the leaks from Chapter 263 Part 2 finally change that, as a small radio is used to broadcast his cursed speech to Sukuna, forcing him to freeze in place. The leaks show Toge heavily damaged from that command as Sukuna is very powerful, but it is enough to make the King of Curses momentarily freeze so that Yuta (in Gojo’s body) can deal a deadly blow. Toge’s appearances in the mainline series may have been brief, but the character has always shown to be incredibly effective, especially in this battle against Sukuna.

Jujutsu Kaisen is available to read on VIZ and other platforms.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy