Jujutsu Kaisen’s Biggest Mystery May Never Get Solved

Jujutsu Kasien is a compelling and entertaining shonen manga with rich, complex characters and power systems. However, sometimes, these characters and their abilities aren’t as developed as they can be—case in point: Satoru Gojo’s most enigmatic teleportation ability.

Jujutsu Kaisen’s Biggest Mystery: Gojo’s Teleportation

Satoru Gojo was one of the first characters introduced in the one-shot that would become the prequel to Jujutsu Kaisen and the first character to be transported from the prequel into the mainline series. Often referred to as “the strongest,” Satoru Gojo has a range of abilities thanks to the extremely rare combination of his six eyes and his limitless cursed technique. Gojo’s cursed technique allows him to bring the concept of infinity to reality, making the space between him and whatever he wants feel as close or as separate as he wants it to be.

The main Jujutsu Kaisen manga heavily explains Satoru Gojo’s techniques, especially his Blue, Red, and Hollow Purple attacks. However, Satrou Gojo demonstrates a mystery ability in Jujutsu Kaisen 0 that was never fully explained, if at all. It happens during the climactic battle known as the Night Parade of 100 Demons. Gojo draws a circle around Toge Inumaki and Panda before clasping his hands together and teleporting them in an instant to Tokyo Jujutsu High so that they can help Yuta and Maki fight Suguru Geto. Jujutsu Kaisen creator Gege Akutami no doubt created this ability to help speed up the story and quite literally get the characters where they needed to be, but that doesn’t explain how the power works.

How Does Gojo’s Teleportation Work?

The unfortunate part is that, at this point in the story, Gojo is dead. There is no explanation given for Gojo’s teleportation other than an author’s note from Gege Akutami that it only works under select conditions. This would imply that it’s not something Gojo can instantaneously use the same way he uses Infinity or any of his color-coded attacks. Another aspect that makes it difficult to figure out this teleportation ability is the fact that Gojo rarely uses it in the series. Besides using it in Jujutsu Kaisen 0, Gojo seemingly uses it to bring Yuji to his fight with Jogo to explain Domain Expansions and in short bursts against his fight with Sukuna.

This ability is just one of a few mysteries that will apparently be left unsolved, especially considering that the manga was recently announced to be ending soon. That said, the very few instances in which it has been used can help infer how it might work. One common aspect of all of Gojo’s abilities is how they are all determined by the distance between Gojo and his target. Blue closes the distance between Gojo and whatever he aims it at, and Red does the opposite, creating distance between the target and Gojo. Limitless makes Gojo untouchable by making the distance between himself and any perceived danger (as the name implies) limitless.

So, by that same measure, Gojo’s teleportation is more than likely just him warping the distance between him and his intended location, allowing for instantaneous travel. However, what could make the ability tricky to use even for Gojo is the possible number of structures, people, and other variables that might come into contact with him when the teleportation is activated, which would explain what Akutami meant by having to meet certain conditions. At the end of the day, these are all just hypothetical assumptions based on the explanations given about Gojo’s other abilities. It seems that how Gojo teleports may never get answered and be just one of many mysteries in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

