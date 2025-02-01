Jujutsu Odyssey Discord Server and Trello

Jujutsu Odyssey has a very active and friendly Discord server that has a lot of veterans and experienced players on it, ready to help at any time. Their Discord, alongside X, is the best place to find all the necessary information to become the strongest sorcerer. Below are listen the links to the Jujutsu Odyssey Discord and Trello.

Recommended Videos

Jujutsu Odyssey Discord And Socials Guide

Image by Jujutsu Odyssey

Below is a list of all JO community HUBs:

Here you can find all the latest Jujutsu Odyssey codes to help you get ahead. Sadly, there is currently no Trello for Jujutsu Odyssey, but with the games success, a Trello board is sure to follow soon. Out of the active ones, the Discord is the most important one, having the most relevant information on topics such as:

All gameplay-related questions

Codes, daily gifts and more

Best abilities, moves and traits

Boss battle guides

NPC locations

Story mode walkthrough and help

Skill trees, upgrades and items

The most appealing thing about the Discord is the Update Log and Announcements tab, where you can track any and all updates and additions to the game. On the X/Twitter, you can follow the latest information from the games creators and designers, and see what the future updates may be.

You can also keep watch on these socials for all Giveaways and Sneak Peeks, as they post frequently and keep the players updated on all that is in the works for the future. We recommend checking on these every once in a while because re-balances and updates are quite frequent when a game is first released.

That is all for this Jujutsu Odyssey Discord and Trello guide. If you are interested in other games, make sure to check out our Jujutsu Infinite Guide.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy