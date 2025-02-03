Jujutsu Odyssey Entrance Exam Guide – How to Beat Sukuna

From finding Cursed Seals to fighting Curse Technique users and Sukuna himself, the Entrance Exam can be quite difficult the first time. That said, I’ll give you some tips and guide you through the Exam and you’ll have an easy time beating it. Here’s my Jujutsu Odyssey Entrance Exam guide.

How to Beat Entrance Exam in Jujutsu Odyssey

I’ll guide you through all Entrance Exam Phases from finding Cursed Seals to beating Sukuna at the end. Here are some tips before we start:

Skill Points : Make sure you’ve spent all your skill points by pressing M and going into your Skill Tree. I highly recommend focusing on Melee damage but if you’re not sure how to spend them yet, they’re not required for completing the Exams. You’ll just take a bit longer and it’ll be a little harder if you don’t spend them.

: Make sure you’ve spent all your skill points by pressing M and going into your Skill Tree. I highly recommend focusing on Melee damage but if you’re not sure how to spend them yet, they’re not required for completing the Exams. You’ll just take a bit longer and it’ll be a little harder if you don’t spend them. Level Up : If you’re struggling at Level 20, you can always go back to Sendai High and farm a few more levels. The best farming quests are the boss and getting glasses for the blind kid which are located on the soccer field in one of the two goals. This will gives you some extra skill points to spend.

: If you’re struggling at Level 20, you can always go back to Sendai High and farm a few more levels. The best farming quests are the boss and getting glasses for the blind kid which are located on the soccer field in one of the two goals. This will gives you some extra skill points to spend. Co-op: It’s much easier beating exams with a friend or any random but it’s entirely possible to beat them solo with my tips below.

Here’s how to complete every phase of Entrance Exams in Jujutsu Odyssey.

How to Find Cursed Seals in Jujutsu Odyssey

Starting right from Miwa, here’s how to find all three Cursed Seals:

Fist Seal: From Miwa, go right and around the corner until you see the picture above. Simply double jump onto the stone foundation of the tall building and then turn around and double jump and dash onto the roof as in the picture. The first seal will be right on the roof’s corner.

Second Seal: From Miwa, look to your left to see a tall tower. The second seal will be at the top of the tower. Go to the Tower and look around to find a tall tree. Simply double jump up the tree and then double jump and dash to the tower from the tallest point of the tree. If you fall on the second higher roof layer of the tower just double jump up and dash to the peak. Climb onto the pole to exorcise the second seal.

Third Seal: The last seal can be found by going left from Miwa and across the wooden bridge. Once you see Toji like in the picture below just head to the wooden watermill as in the picture. The third and final seal is right behind the waterwheel.

Lastly, just go back to Miwa to complete the first phase and proceed to the second.

Entrance Exam Second Phase Guide in Jujutsu Odyssey

The Second Phase with Toji is a grind combat phase. Talk to him and pick any option when he asks you what’s your type of woman. I picked “A tall one like Jenifer Lawrence” and he made a reference to Yuji. Now you’ll have to defeat 25 enemies in the arena below him. Do not aggro all of them and instead just pull one enemy at a time from the outskirts to defeat.

A great general tip to have in mind is that you can practice parrying and blocking here as well as air combos. They won’t have enough damage to break your full guard so if you’re struggling just block and attack them after they’ve landed five hits. Remember that air combos are done by hitting space immediately after a successful unblocked hit. You’ll probably trigger your first Black Flash here too which is a damage buff. Overall, play it safe so as not to lose lives and farm 25 of them to finish the second phase.

How to Beat Jin Inumaki in Jujutsu Odyssey

Both Jin and Homura seem impossible the first time you fight them since they have Cursed Techniques but they’re actually really easy to fight. For Jin:

Keep pressuring him with M1 attacks, air combos and Searing Blow.

When you ragdoll him, immediately dash behind him and start hitting him in the back.

Repeat rag-dolling him and dashing behind him to combo him again.

You can block all of his Cursed Techniques with F if you’re caught far away from him.

Do this for several cycles depending on your damage and you can easily stun lock and beat him.

How to Beat Homura in Jujutsu Odyssey

Homura is a bit tougher than Jin but once you get used to his flame attack pattern he becomes just as simple to beat:

When starting the fight, aggro and then always back away first because he’ll jump and summon a magma pool that deals damage on contact below him.

Create some distance and hold block since he’ll almost always follow up with a small AOE fire move which you can block.

Then immediately dash behind him and start a combo with M1 and air hits while not stepping into the magma.

Once he ragdolls, you can dash behind him and do the combo again since he’ll usually try a fire punch.

Remember to back away with jumps and dashes when he goes airborne for the magma pool move.

Rinse and repeat until you defeat him.

Once you beat both Jin and Homura, Yuji will greet you with a cutscene where he’ll be overtaken by Sukuna and the final phase will start.

How to Beat Sukuna in Jujutsu Odyssey

Sukuna has three phases and we’ll go step by step on how to beat each one:

First Phase – Destroying Towers: You’ll be destroying wooden towers to knock Sukuna down and damage him while dodging his AOE slash attacks. Do a full M1 combo ending in Searing Blow if you have it and the immediately start blocking to negate a slash attack as it comes. They can also be dodged if your guard bar is low. Once you destroy a tower Sukuna will fall and you can damage him with constant attacks until he jumps back up to a pillar. Rinse and repeat this for all towers.

Second Phase – Running Away and Fighting Back: Now a 1v1 fight will start and all you need to do is dash and run away from Sukuna with sprint until the bar beneath his HP drops down. When the bar is down Sukuna will stagger and you can hit him without retaliation as the bar fills up. Continue doing this until his HP reaches around 40%. Note that you don’t want to fight him up close if he’s not staggered and you’ll want to spring away at all times. Watch out for the fire explosion attack that you can dodge while running and then dashing away as soon as you see the telegraph for the move. Distance yourself as far as you can because it will spread.

Third Phase – Domain Expansion: At around 40% HP Sukuna will perform a Domain Expansion and you have to run away as far as possible so you don’t get caught. Use R (Evasion) to dodge out of the way if you get locked. Once you dodge it, repeat the strategy from Phase Two to beat Sukuna. If you get caught in the Domain Expansion, run away from Sukuna for as long as you can until the Domain ends. You’ll still get damaged by the Domain but he might not kill you. If you survive it, repeat the strategy from Phase Two to end the fight.

Once Sukuna is down you’ll complete the Entrance Exam and get your first Cursed Technique. Remember to be patient during the Sukuna fight and play it safe, running away and going back in only when he’s staggered.

That’s it for my Jujutsu Odyssey Entrance Exam guide. For more Jujutsu Odyssey guides, check out our full controls and keybinds list.

