Kagurabachi Chapter 46 Release Date Confirmed

As one of the many Weekly Shonen Jump series, Kagurabachi follows a strict weekly release schedule, with chapter 46 being the next on the line. But when exactly will we be able to get our hands on it?

Recommended Videos

Kagurabachi Chapter 46 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, August 25, alongside the latest editions of the many other weekly series also featured in the magazine. The series is written and drawn by Takeru Hokazono, and has been on a regular weekly schedule for most of its run. Most of its breaks have been due to holidays in Japan, so it’s very unlikely we will see a last-minute delay on this chapter.

Image via Shueisha

The previous chapter had Chihiro declaring his plan of stealing back the Enchanted Blades from Hishaku, which will involve himself being tested in a direct trial. The series is currently only available in digital format, but a physical release is scheduled for November 5, with pre-orders already available via your favorite retailers.

Related: Naruto Creator Officially Gives Kagurabachi His Seal of Approval

Where to Read Kagurabachi

You can get each new Kagurabachi chapter on the Viz Media official website or the Shieusha official website, where you can read the first three and the latest three chapters of the series for free and decide if the rest is worth your time and money. The Viz Media monthly membership costs $2.99 and gives you access to all chapters of Kagurabachi and any other series available on the website, including the likes of Sakamoto Days and One Piece. But if you only care about the latest releases, you can probably go without it.

So, Kagurabachi Chapter 46 will be available on Sunday, August 25, assuming no unexpected delays happen. And given the series’ track with always being on schedule, this is very unlikely.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy