Kaiju No 8 Chapter 113 Release Date Confirmed

The latest chapter of Kaiju No. 8 seemingly reached the end of the biggest battle in the story yet. The threat of Kaiju No. 9 seems like it’s over, but the cliffhanger of Chapter 112 doesn’t guarantee anything. So, when can we expect Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 113 to drop?

When Does Kaiju No 8 Chapter 113 Come Out?

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 113 is currently scheduled to be released on Thursday, August 29, 2024. If you want to read the (apparent) end to the battle against Kaiju No. 9 as soon as it comes out, below you can find a list of timezone-specific release dates:

Thursday, August 29, 2024, 7:00 AM PST

Thursday, August 29, 2024, 8:00 AM MST

Thursday, August 29, 2024, 9:00 AM CST

Thursday, August 29, 2024 10:00 AM EST

Kaiju No. 8 can be read on the Viz Media and Shonen Jump apps and websites. The latest three chapters of the series are available to read for free. However, if you want to read the entire series from the beginning, a paid subscription is required to access the entirety of this title and all the others in Viz Media’s library.

What Happens in Kaiju No 8 Chapter 112?

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 112 was nothing but a visceral fight, as Mina and Kafka desperately give everything they have trying to finally kill No. 9. Mina, in particular, gets an incredible display of her power right as the chapter opens; the first double-page spread showcases the powerful shot from her giant rifle that lands a critical blow on the evil kaiju. The shot doesn’t seem to finish the job, though, and despite his core being reinforced with a shield, that doesn’t stop Kafka from trying to land a deadly finishing blow.

The most shocking part of the chapter is the reveal that Isao Shinomiya, Director of the Anti-Kaiju Defense Force, still has partial control over Kaiju No. 9 despite being absorbed and killed by him quite some time ago. This temporary control Isao gains over the monster allows him to be vulnerable enough for Kafka to hit with a devastating blow. The chapter ends before readers can tell if it was successful, though the final page certainly makes it look that way.

And that’s the confirmed release date of Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 113.

