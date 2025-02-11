Karl Urban’s Johnny Cage Is Uncaged in First Look of Mortal Kombat 2

Mortal Kombat 2 roundhouse kicks its way into theaters in Oct. 2025, but now, the studio has given fans exactly what everyone has been eagerly anticipating: The first look of Karl Urban as the undisputed king of the shadow kick, Johnny Cage.

Recommended Videos

Simon McQuoid’s 2021 Mortal Kombat reboot did a lot of things right, especially in terms of the bloody R-rated violence and inspired casting, such as Hiroyuki Sanada as Scorpion and Joe Taslim as Sub-Zero. However, there was one glaring omission: Johnny Cage. Much to many fans’ disappointment, the cocky action star was nowhere to be found in the story. That being said, he received a tease at the end of Mortal Kombat through a film poster showcasing his name as the starring role in the fictional Citizen Cage.

In 2023, news broke that The Boys star Karl Urban had been cast as Cage for Mortal Kombat 2, which is directed by McQuoid from a script by Moon Knight showrunner Jeremy Slater. While producer Todd Garner has shared behind-the-scenes photos of the production, no one has seen Urban’s Cage in all his – ahem – uncaged glory until now.

Related: The $100 Million Wonder Woman Video Game Might Never Be Released

The official Mortal Kombat X account posted a fictional film poster for Uncaged Fury, which stars Johnny Cage, and comes from the same studio that made Rebel Without a Cage. The fact that the filmmakers continue to lean into the “cage” puns is nothing short of hilarious and so on brand. Here’s hoping that they figure out some way to include Nicolas Cage into the fray as well.

In terms of Urban’s look in Mortal Kombat 2, he shows off slicked-back and carefully manicured hair while sporting a biker jacket and Cage’s iconic sunglasses. Needless to say, he looks the part and oozes the necessary charisma to play one of Mortal Kombat‘s most beloved characters.

Of course, it remains unknown how close to the source material Urban will play Cage. According to Lewis Tan, who plays Cole Young in the film series, Urban’s performance may surprise fans. “I think it’s really unique, it’s maybe different from what people are expecting, but I think he’s such a good actor,” Tan told Screen Rant.

Undoubtedly, the upcoming first trailer for Mortal Kombat 2 is likely to reveal more of Karl Urban’s portrayal of Johnny Cage, so let’s wait until then before making further judgment. So far, though, he looks like he was born to play the character just as much as he was Billy Butcher in The Boys.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy