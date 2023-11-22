Kelsey Grammer Thinks He’ll Play X-Men’s Beast in the MCU Again

At least one X-Men actor doesn’t believe their MCU cameo was a one-and-done situation. Kelsey Grammer thinks he’ll play Beast again in the MCU.

“It is my hope that you will [see him again],” Grammer told The Wrap. “I can say with a certain amount of confidence that you will. I would love to.” Of course, Grammer recently reprised his X-Men role in Nia DaCosta’s The Marvels, which is struggling at the box office but earning a fair amount of praise from fans and critics.

Grammer first joined the Marvel family in 2006’s X-Men: The Last Stand, playing Dr. Hank McCoy, aka Beast, who was once a student at Charles Xavier’s school but had gone on to become the Secretary of Mutant Affairs in the U.S. Cabinet. He would suit up, however, when Magneto formed an army to kill a young boy who was the key to a mutant cure. The X-Men would win the day, but Grammer would be recast a few years later, with Nicholas Hoult taking over the role in the soft reboot, X-Men: First Class.

Related: Will Marvel’s Loki Get a Season 3?

Thankfully, Grammer is getting a second chance in the MCU. “I’ve always wanted to play him again,” Grammer added. “I see him as an extraordinary character, a real character of gravitas and importance in our culture. I’m delighted Beast is back and hope he’s back in a real way.”

It’s unclear when and in what capacity Grammer will return, but if you’re looking to place bets, a safe one will be Avengers: Secret Wars, which, if the comic story of the same name is anything to go on, will bring together all of the various branches of the multiverse. Maybe Hugh Jackman and Grammer will even get a shot at sharing the screen again.