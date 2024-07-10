Kevin Feige Debunks a Rumor Deadpool Is Spreading About Him

The hype for Deadpool & Wolverine is reaching its apex, and that means lots and lots of interviews. A notable one features Kevin Feige insisting that he and Disney did not, in any way, tell Ryan Reynolds that drugs couldn’t be mentioned in the film.

The response comes from a line that dropped in the first trailer released for the upcoming film in which Reynolds, as Deadpool/Wade Wilson, insists that the only line Feige said the film couldn’t cross was drug use, specifically cocaine. That, however, was evidently just a punchline. In a Variety piece about the new film – which features Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and director Shawn Levy – Feige was asked about restrictions Disney or he may have put on the film, and the head honcho of all Marvel films said there were none.

“We were open to anything,” Feige explained. “Maybe I’m slightly prudish when it comes to drug use, but I was like, ‘Eh, it’s not that funny.'”

“There’s a line in the red-band trailer — you don’t have to write this in the article, for crying out loud! — about pegging,” Feige went on, providing an example of how new R-ratings and Deadpool are to the MCU. “I know what pegging is — it’s in the first Deadpool movie. But there were people I work with who didn’t know what it was. I had to explain it to them.”

Obviously, there hasn’t been anything like Deadpool in the MCU. Yes, She-Hulk broke the fourth wall in a major way, but that was all pretty tame humor. Deadpool & Wolverine is a whole different beast, and it’s clear that the film is pulling no punches. Heck, even the interview that these comments are from features teabagging, cursing, and enough potty humor to warrant a parental advisory.

Deadpool & Wolverine will be in theaters on July 26.

