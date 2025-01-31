Killing Floor 3 Release Date and Trailers for the Zombie FPS

Killing Floor 3 is hotly anticipated among fans of several genres. This FPS blends zombie horror with fast-paced action. Here’s when you can get your hands on Killing Floor 3, and a look at the latest trailers.

Fans have been anticipating Killing Floor 3 for well over a year since its announcement trailer back in Summer of 2023. Finally, on January 31st, 2025, developer Tripwire Interactive have announced when fans can play the game themselves.

Killing Floor 3 will release on March 25th, 2025 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. The official Killing Floor page on X (formerly Twitter) posted the graphic above, sharing that “the battle begins on March 25, 2025”. With that being said, fans eager to play the game may have opportunities to play even earlier.

Developer Tripwire Interactive also announced a closed beta coming in February. The Killing Floor 3 closed beta will allow players to gain access to the game’s online co-op from February 20th-24th on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. It will also feature crossplay between these platforms, allowing for parties of up to six players across any system.

Killing Floor 3 Devs Break Silence With New Trailers After Game Awards

The last time players got a serious look at Killing Floor 3 was back in December at The Game Awards. The Killing Floor 3 Game Awards trailer was about a minute long, and showcased a look at the gory, fast paced, action-horror gameplay of the upcoming Zombie survival shooter.

While there have been some brief glimpses at Killing Floor 3 from the official Killing Floor X page since then, it seems now marketing is in full swing. On January 31st, Tripwire Interactive shared two 30-second trailers for the upcoming FPS game.

The Killing Floor 3 Closed Beta Announcement Trailer featured a look at gameplay of the maps, enemies, and weapons players can expect from the closed beta. Tripwire Interactive also shared a reveal trailer debuting a brand-new enemy type, called the Siren. This ZED with an extending neck and sonic attack is just one of many varieties of enemy types players can expect to find among the hordes in Killing Floor 3.

Killing Floor 3 Pre-Order Details and Editions

Along with revealing the release date for Killing Floor 3, Tripwire Interactive has also revealed pre-order details and the various editions of the upcoming zombie shooter. Fans can pre-order the Standard, Deluxe, or Elite Nightfall Editions for $40, $60, and $80 respectively. Here’s what in the two special editions:

Killing Floor 3 Deluxe Edition

Shadow Agent Specialist & Weapon Skin Sets

Launch Nightfall Supply Pass

1,000 Creds

Killing Floor 3 Elite Nightfall Edition

All Deluxe Edition Benefits

Year One Premium Nightfall Supply Pass Access (4 Passes)

3,000 Creds

Killing Floor 3 also features the following pre-order bonuses across all editions as part of the Flatline Tactical Bundle

Flatliner Weapon Skin

Fear the Reaper Trinket

Special Action Force Player Card

Killing Floor 3 releases March 20th.

