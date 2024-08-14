Kimi ni Todoke: From Me to You Manga Is on Sale for an All Time Low Price

Whether you’re a Kimi ni Todoke: From Me to You stan, or just someone who likes collecting digital manga, now is the best time there’s ever been to add the series to your collection.

Viz Media is currently holding a massive sale on digital volumes from the series, including the first priced at just 99 cents. That means you can get this first volume for less than a dollar, and the rest of the series is also available cheaper than usual.

It’s time for a Kimi ni Todoke: From Me to You marathon! Get Vols for as low as $0.99 https://t.co/B0d9MaanJr pic.twitter.com/VXKsfGzulK — VIZ (@VIZMedia) August 6, 2024

Digital versions of volumes 2 to 30 are all on sale for $4.99 each, which is also cheaper than the usual $6.99 price they’re sold for, so again, if you’re someone who enjoys owning digital manga then now’s the time to make your move.

This incredible Kimi ni Todoke sale comes just weeks after the series celebrated the debut of its anime’s third season which is now available to stream on Netflix. Even if you’ve binged through the show, there’s still plenty more story to tell, so it’s still worth checking out the manga either digitally with this sale or physically in stores. Sadly, physical copies of Kimi ni Todoke are not on sale at the time of publishing.

Right now there is no official confirmation that Kimi ni Todoke will be getting a fourth season, so fans of the series may need to resort to the manga to continue the story. There are still 12 volumes of the manga that haven’t yet been adapted on screen, so if you are watching the anime and looking to jump into the books then Volume 18 is the best place to do it.

It isn’t clear how long this sale will last, so if you want to start a digital collection then the sooner the better. Alternatively, you can read the Kimi ni Todoke: From Me to You manga from start to finish with a subscription to Viz Media.

