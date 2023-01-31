The Hill family is set to return to TV screens with a King of the Hill revival with a straight-to-series order from Hulu. Per The Hollywood Reporter, the return to Arlen will bring more than familiar cartoon faces, with creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels attached as executive producers. They’ll be joined by showrunner Saladin Patterson, who is best known for leading projects like Dave and The Wonder Years (2021).

This revival doesn’t appear to be a hollow attempt at quick cash for studio bigwigs. The King of the Hill revival is on good footing with original cast members Kathy Najimy, Stephen Root, Pamela Adlon, Johnny Hardwick, and Lauren Tom set to return. Hulu’s reboot has apparently been in the works since the crew reunited with Judge and Daniels at Sketchfest 2017.

“We are all so excited to welcome back Hank, Peggy, and Bobby, and to see what they have to say about the world we live in and continue the conversations we began years ago,” Craig Erwich, president of ABC Entertainment, Hulu, and Disney Branded Television streaming originals said. “This show has all of the perfect ingredients to meet this moment in animation at Hulu, and we’re so thankful to be having those conversations alongside this talented group.”

King of the Hill wrapped up its original 13-season run around 13 years ago. No details on how the story will continue have been revealed. While the world looks far different from when we last saw the Hills, we can surely expect the show’s dry humor to be intact.