Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Axe From the Lake Quest Guide

There are many optional side quests and tasks you can take on in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, and they’re almost always worth doing thanks to the rewards you get. Here’s how to complete The Axe From the Lake in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

How to Start Axe From the Lake in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Just in case you haven’t found the quest yet, we’re here to help. You can unlock The Axe From the Lake in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 by heading to the tavern in Tachov, and speaking with the NPC named Zdenyek the Mouth.

When talking to him, ask him to tell you something informative, and he’ll give you some details about the mythical axe in the lake. And off you go!

How to Find the Axe From the Lake

Before you head off to your objective marker, I recommend bringing a spade with you as you’ll need to dig up a grave as part of this quest. Spades are often found in graveyards and cemeteries on town outskirts, but you can also purchase them from the general trader NPCs in a settlement.

Either way, make sure you bring a spade with you, then head to your objective marker. You’ll notice that it covers a very big area, but just head to the pier facing the water to start your journey. When at the pier, follow the road north until you find the undamaged tree, and Henry will remark on it. Continue following the path till you find the large rock, and Henry will make another comment.

Keep following the path and you’ll eventually come across a gravesite right in front of a tree. Dig up the grave, and you’ll get the following items:

Gemstone Silver Ring

Marigold x5

Broken Axe

Repairing the Axe

Your next step is to repair the titular axe from the lake. To do this, head to blacksmith Radovan in Tachov, and ask him to repair it for you. Do note that you’ll need to give him a Fastening Material, and a hefty sum of 699.5 groschen. Fastening Materials are used in smithing, and you should be able to purchase it from Radovan as well.

The Broken Axe will be repaired to form the Adorned Axe, and you can complete the task by speaking with Zdenyek again. After completing the quest, you can keep the Adorned Axe and use it in battle if you wish.

And that’s how to complete The Axe From the Lake in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including how to treat the wounded in Finger of God, as well as a breakdown of all romance options.

