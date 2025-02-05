Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Best PC Settings for High FPS

Playing games on PC gives you the opportunity to tweak and adjust your settings for an optimized gameplay experience. Assuming your rig can handle it, here are the best PC settings for getting high FPS in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

Best PC Settings for Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

First, the good news. The minimum specs for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 on PC are pretty low, so it doesn’t take all that much to run it at a respectable level. That being said, I should mention that the game is pretty RAM-intensive, so before you go crazy with the settings, I’d recommend getting at least 32GB of RAM.

With all that out of the way, here are the best PC settings to help increase your framerate.

Graphics Settings

Window Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Overall Image Quality: Custom

Custom V-Sync: Off

Off Horizontal FOV: 100

100 Technology: DLSS

DLSS Mode: Quality

Quality Motion Blur: Off

Off Near DOF: Off

Advanced Settings

Object Quality: High

High Particles: Medium

Medium Lighting: Medium

Medium Global Illumination: Medium

Medium Postprocessing Quality: Low

Low Shader Quality: Medium

Medium Shadows: Medium

Medium Textures: High

High Volumetric Effects Detail: Medium

Medium Vegetation Detail: Medium

Medium Character Detail: High

With these settings, assuming you’ve hit the recommended specs, you should be able to comfortably enjoy 100FPS when you’re in more populated areas, and higher than that when you’re out in the wilderness where there’s less going on.

If you find that you’re getting screen-tearing, however, and the framerate isn’t too important for you, turning V-Sync on should help with that. With V-Sync enabled, you could also consider increasing the overall graphic quality to enjoy higher resolution at 60fps, which is also a great way to experience the game.

And those are the best PC settings for high FPS in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including all romance options and the best perks to get first.

