Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Best PC Settings for High FPS

Playing games on PC gives you the opportunity to tweak and adjust your settings for an optimized gameplay experience. Assuming your rig can handle it, here are the best PC settings for getting high FPS in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.
First, the good news. The minimum specs for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 on PC are pretty low, so it doesn’t take all that much to run it at a respectable level. That being said, I should mention that the game is pretty RAM-intensive, so before you go crazy with the settings, I’d recommend getting at least 32GB of RAM.
With all that out of the way, here are the best PC settings to help increase your framerate.
Graphics Settings
- Window Mode: Fullscreen
- Overall Image Quality: Custom
- V-Sync: Off
- Horizontal FOV: 100
- Technology: DLSS
- Mode: Quality
- Motion Blur: Off
- Near DOF: Off
Advanced Settings
- Object Quality: High
- Particles: Medium
- Lighting: Medium
- Global Illumination: Medium
- Postprocessing Quality: Low
- Shader Quality: Medium
- Shadows: Medium
- Textures: High
- Volumetric Effects Detail: Medium
- Vegetation Detail: Medium
- Character Detail: High
With these settings, assuming you’ve hit the recommended specs, you should be able to comfortably enjoy 100FPS when you’re in more populated areas, and higher than that when you’re out in the wilderness where there’s less going on.
If you find that you’re getting screen-tearing, however, and the framerate isn’t too important for you, turning V-Sync on should help with that. With V-Sync enabled, you could also consider increasing the overall graphic quality to enjoy higher resolution at 60fps, which is also a great way to experience the game.
And those are the best PC settings for high FPS in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including all romance options and the best perks to get first.
Published: Feb 5, 2025 12:30 am