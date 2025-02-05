Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Image Source: Warhorse Studios
Category:
Video Games
Guides

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Best PC Settings for High FPS

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|

Published: Feb 5, 2025 12:30 am

Playing games on PC gives you the opportunity to tweak and adjust your settings for an optimized gameplay experience. Assuming your rig can handle it, here are the best PC settings for getting high FPS in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

Recommended Videos

Table of contents

Best PC Settings for Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

First, the good news. The minimum specs for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 on PC are pretty low, so it doesn’t take all that much to run it at a respectable level. That being said, I should mention that the game is pretty RAM-intensive, so before you go crazy with the settings, I’d recommend getting at least 32GB of RAM.

With all that out of the way, here are the best PC settings to help increase your framerate.

Graphics Settings

  • Window Mode: Fullscreen
  • Overall Image Quality: Custom
  • V-Sync: Off
  • Horizontal FOV: 100
  • Technology: DLSS
  • Mode: Quality
  • Motion Blur: Off
  • Near DOF: Off

Advanced Settings

  • Object Quality: High
  • Particles: Medium
  • Lighting: Medium
  • Global Illumination: Medium
  • Postprocessing Quality: Low
  • Shader Quality: Medium
  • Shadows: Medium
  • Textures: High
  • Volumetric Effects Detail: Medium
  • Vegetation Detail: Medium
  • Character Detail: High

With these settings, assuming you’ve hit the recommended specs, you should be able to comfortably enjoy 100FPS when you’re in more populated areas, and higher than that when you’re out in the wilderness where there’s less going on.

If you find that you’re getting screen-tearing, however, and the framerate isn’t too important for you, turning V-Sync on should help with that. With V-Sync enabled, you could also consider increasing the overall graphic quality to enjoy higher resolution at 60fps, which is also a great way to experience the game.

And those are the best PC settings for high FPS in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including all romance options and the best perks to get first.

Post Tag:
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
Associate Editor
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].
twitter facebook linkedin