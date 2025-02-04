Kingdom Come Deliverance 2: Best Perks to Get First

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is a massive open-world RPG that lets you build Henry however you want, which can be very overwhelming. That’s where we come in, though. Here are the best perks to get first in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

Best Perks to Get in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

First off, a bit of a disclaimer. You can build Henry in any way you want in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Whether you want to be a full on knight who brute forces his way through everything, or a charmer who can talk his way out of sticky situations, most builds are viable in this game.

That being said, there are a bunch of perks that are just great in a general sense, and I’ll go over each one below.

Main Level

Opportunist: If you lose Reputation, the drop will be 10% less.

If you lose Reputation, the drop will be 10% less. Undaunted Cavalier: If your Charisma is higher than 20, your armour will be considered 15 higher.

If your Charisma is higher than 20, your armour will be considered 15 higher. Burgher: In towns, villages and their surrounding areas, you gain a +1 bonus to Strength, Agility, Vitality and Speech.

In towns, villages and their surrounding areas, you gain a +1 bonus to Strength, Agility, Vitality and Speech. Martin’s Heritage: You will improve faster in Sword Fighting, Crafting and Survival skills, as all experience gained will be 10% higher.

You will improve faster in Sword Fighting, Crafting and Survival skills, as all experience gained will be 10% higher. Radzig’s Heritage: You will improve faster in Heavy Weapon, Shooting and Scholarship skills as all experience gained will be 10% higher.

You will improve faster in Heavy Weapon, Shooting and Scholarship skills as all experience gained will be 10% higher. Good Natural: It’s easier for you to convince others the “nice way.” You gain +2 to Persuasion, impression and Presence.

It’s easier for you to convince others the “nice way.” You gain +2 to Persuasion, impression and Presence. Blood of Siegfried: In combat, you’re far more resilient than a mere mortal. Your armour will be 10 points higher at all times.

In combat, you’re far more resilient than a mere mortal. Your armour will be 10 points higher at all times. Heroic Vigour: Each level of Vitality adds 1 extra Stamina point. The effect also applies retroactively.

Each level of Vitality adds 1 extra Stamina point. The effect also applies retroactively. Charming Man: If you gain Reputation, the increase will be 10% higher.

You really want to make sure your Reputation is rock solid in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, especially on a first playthrough. So with that in mind, make sure to pick up Opportunist and Charming Man as soon as you can.

It’s a bit of a toss up between Martin and Radzig’s Heritage, and the decision really comes down to which specialties you want to invest in. Personally I went for Martin’s Heritage as I wanted Henry to be proficient in Sword Fighting, and also be able to survive out in the wild. That being said, Radzig’s Heritage does give you that bonus in Scholarship too, which is very useful.

Strength

Hard-Working Lad: If you carry a sack or even a dead or unconscious body, the weight only counts as half. Therefore, they will hardly burden you, and carrying them will no longer cost you extra Stamina. Additionally, your carrying capacity is permanently increased by 8 pounds.

If you carry a sack or even a dead or unconscious body, the weight only counts as half. Therefore, they will hardly burden you, and carrying them will no longer cost you extra Stamina. Additionally, your carrying capacity is permanently increased by 8 pounds. Pack Mule: Your carrying capacity is increased by 12 pounds.

Your carrying capacity is increased by 12 pounds. Strong as a Bull: Your carrying capacity is increased by 20 pounds.

Your carrying capacity is increased by 20 pounds. Heracles: For every 5 levels of Strength, your Charisma increases by 1.

Even if you’re planning on going for a more sneaky build, you’re still going to need some Strength perks. Most importantly, you want to get the perks that increase your carrying capacity. After all, there’s no point sneaking around and stealing stuff if you can’t actually carry it.

Speech builds will also benefit from Heracles, which boosts your Charisma as you level up Strength.

Agility

Creeping Phantom: When sneaking, your movement will be 15% faster.

When sneaking, your movement will be 15% faster. Finesse: The slashing damage of all melee weapons is increased by 5%.

The slashing damage of all melee weapons is increased by 5%. Viper: The piercing damage of all melee weapons is increased by 5%.

Your main buffs in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 will come from the Agility perks. These three perks are the most important to pick up, especially Creeping Phantom, which allows you to move faster while crouch-walking.

Finesse and Viper are also essential, depending on the weapon types you’re using.

Vitality

Ascetic: Your Nourishment will decrease 30% slower.

Your Nourishment will decrease 30% slower. Well-Dressed: Your clothes and body will get dirty 20% slower. In addition, by washing at a tub you can get rid of all the dirt on your body, but you still have to go to a bathhouse or a pond with your clothes.

Your clothes and body will get dirty 20% slower. In addition, by washing at a tub you can get rid of all the dirt on your body, but you still have to go to a bathhouse or a pond with your clothes. Marathon Runner: When sprinting, you consume Stamina 20% slower.

When sprinting, you consume Stamina 20% slower. Diehard: A wound that would normally kill you won’t, and you’ll recover 25% of your health. Once used, there is a cooldown before the perk can be activated again.

The Vitality perks are there to make sure you’re always looking presentable in-game. Not having to constantly worry about showering and getting hungry will make your experience in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 feel so much better, so be sure to grab those first.

Speech

Hustler: It’s easier for you to sell stolen goods. If you succeed in doing so, you’ll gain some Stealth and Thievery experience.

It’s easier for you to sell stolen goods. If you succeed in doing so, you’ll gain some Stealth and Thievery experience. Jack of All Trades: You get a bonus of +2 to skill checks. You’ll also get twice the amount of experience from these skill checks.

You get a bonus of +2 to skill checks. You’ll also get twice the amount of experience from these skill checks. Partner in Crime: You can now sell stolen goods to anyone without fear of detection.

The Speech category is just straight up broken. Aside from the perks that give you better prices when haggling (like Artisan and Silver Tongue), the rest of them really synergize well with basically everything else you might be doing in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

For instance, there’s no way you’re getting by in this game without at least stealing a few things. Hustler will make it easier for you to sell these stolen goods, and you get some Stealth and Thievery experience while you’re at it.

Further, Jack of All Trades giving you a bonus to your skill checks is huge. While you could just use brute force to get through your quests, it’s far easier and less stressful to talk your way out of it. The Speech perks will help with that.

And those are the very best perks to get in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

