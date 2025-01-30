Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Kingdom Come Deliverance II
Image via Warhorse Studios
Category:
Guides
Video Games

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Global Release Times and Preload Date

Here's precisely when you can jump into Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
Image of Amanda Kay Oaks
Amanda Kay Oaks
|

Published: Jan 30, 2025 01:01 pm

Fans of the first Kingdom Come: Deliverance game have been waiting for its sequel for a while. Initially, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 was expected to arrive in 2024, but like many games, it was pushed back. At long last, the official release date and times for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 are here.

Recommended Videos

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is a sequel in the traditional sense, picking up directly where the story of the first game left off. That means fans may want to catch up on the original story before jumping into the highly anticipated sequel when it arrives in just a few days.

What Time Does Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Come Out?

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 officially releases on February 4, 2025, inviting players into the story of Henry of Skalitz. But those truly eager to jump back into 15th-century Medieval Europe will want to know the exact release time. Naturally, time zones matter here, so let’s break down the exact moment Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 will be available in your area.

All of the times below fall on February 4 in that time zone unless otherwise noted for those areas where it will be February 5 by the time the game drops.

Time ZoneKingdom Come: Deliverence 2 Release Time
EST (USA)11:00 AM
CST (USA)10:00 AM
MST (USA)9:00 AM
PST (USA)8:00 AM
GMT (UK)4:00 PM
BRT (Brazil)1:00 PM
CET (Europe)5:00 PM
CST (China)9:00 PM
JST (Japan)1:00 AM on February 5
AEDT (Australia)3:00 AM on February 5
NZDT (New Zealand)5:00 AM on February 5

These are the times when the game will be officially available for regular purchase and installation. Those who’ve preordered the game, however, will be able to download Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 in advance to be able to jump right in as soon as it releases on February 4.

Related: All Audio Log Locations in The Tomb in Black Ops 6 Zombies

When Can You Preload Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2?

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Working
Image via Warhorse Studios

For those who want to jump right in, preloading the game will lessen your wait time. Thankfully, preloading is an option with Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, though the exact availability will depend on your platform. Here’s when you can pre-install the game on each platform.

PlatformPreload Date & Time
Xbox Series X|SAvailable now as of January 30
PlayStation 5February 2 at 11 AM EST
PC via SteamFebruary 3 at 11 AM EST

Of course, players hoping to preload the game will need to preorder it before they can install the game files on their console or platform of choice.

Thankfully, doing so comes with pre-order perks. Anyone who preorders the game will get the Lion’s Crest Bonus Questline, which rewards players with legendary armor and weapons. This is included even with the standard edition, though of course, there are more perks for those who opt for the Gold Edition or Expansion Pass.

Whether you preload the game or not, it’s almost time to enjoy Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

Post Tag:
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Amanda Kay Oaks
Amanda Kay Oaks
Contributing Writer
Amanda Kay Oaks has been a freelancer writer with The Escapist since February 2024. She's a lifelong gamer with an affinity for Pokemon, RPGs, and cozy games, especially The Sims. Amanda has an MFA in Creative Nonfiction, with prior work on pop culture and entertainment at Book Riot, Fanfare, and Gamepur.