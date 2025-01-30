Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Global Release Times and Preload Date

Fans of the first Kingdom Come: Deliverance game have been waiting for its sequel for a while. Initially, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 was expected to arrive in 2024, but like many games, it was pushed back. At long last, the official release date and times for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 are here.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is a sequel in the traditional sense, picking up directly where the story of the first game left off. That means fans may want to catch up on the original story before jumping into the highly anticipated sequel when it arrives in just a few days.

What Time Does Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Come Out?

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 officially releases on February 4, 2025, inviting players into the story of Henry of Skalitz. But those truly eager to jump back into 15th-century Medieval Europe will want to know the exact release time. Naturally, time zones matter here, so let’s break down the exact moment Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 will be available in your area.

All of the times below fall on February 4 in that time zone unless otherwise noted for those areas where it will be February 5 by the time the game drops.

Time Zone Kingdom Come: Deliverence 2 Release Time EST (USA) 11:00 AM CST (USA) 10:00 AM MST (USA) 9:00 AM PST (USA) 8:00 AM GMT (UK) 4:00 PM BRT (Brazil) 1:00 PM CET (Europe) 5:00 PM CST (China) 9:00 PM JST (Japan) 1:00 AM on February 5 AEDT (Australia) 3:00 AM on February 5 NZDT (New Zealand) 5:00 AM on February 5

These are the times when the game will be officially available for regular purchase and installation. Those who’ve preordered the game, however, will be able to download Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 in advance to be able to jump right in as soon as it releases on February 4.

When Can You Preload Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2?

For those who want to jump right in, preloading the game will lessen your wait time. Thankfully, preloading is an option with Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, though the exact availability will depend on your platform. Here’s when you can pre-install the game on each platform.

Platform Preload Date & Time Xbox Series X|S Available now as of January 30 PlayStation 5 February 2 at 11 AM EST PC via Steam February 3 at 11 AM EST

Of course, players hoping to preload the game will need to preorder it before they can install the game files on their console or platform of choice.

Thankfully, doing so comes with pre-order perks. Anyone who preorders the game will get the Lion’s Crest Bonus Questline, which rewards players with legendary armor and weapons. This is included even with the standard edition, though of course, there are more perks for those who opt for the Gold Edition or Expansion Pass.

Whether you preload the game or not, it’s almost time to enjoy Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

