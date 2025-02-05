Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Point of No Return Guide

The main story quests alone in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 already offer up a staggering amount of content, but you’ll definitely want to make time for the optional stuff before it’s too late as well. Here are the points of no return in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

Recommended Videos

What Is the Point of No Return in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2?

There are two regions in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, and two points of no return. After progressing the main story past a certain point in each region, you’ll no longer be able to take on the side quests in that area.

For the Trosky region, the point of no return is when you start the main quest titled Necessary Evil. As soon as this quest pops up on your journal, you’ll want to take this opportunity to knock out the side quests in Trosky before you continue on with the story.

For the Kuttenberg region, the point of no return is when you start the main quest titled Oratores. Similarly to Necessary Evil, you’ll want to complete all outstanding side quests once you reach Oratores before progressing any further with the story.

I definitely recommend trying to do as much side content as possible, especially since the quests themselves are quite well-written and add a lot to the world-building and lore. Side quests are also a prime opportunity for getting more Groschen, better clothing and loot, as well as loaded dice and badges to help make your dice games a little more manageable.

And that’s everything you need to know about the two points of no return in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including the best perks to get first and how to answer the starting questions.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy