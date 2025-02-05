Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Romance Guide: All Romance Options

Henry may have had a girlfriend in the first game, but that’s not going to stop him from pursuing other romantic interests in the sequel. Here’s a complete guide to romance in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, including all romance options and the buffs you get.

Recommended Videos

All Romance Options in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

First off, let’s go over all of the possible romance options available to you in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Not including the bathhouse ladies, there are a total of six romantic interests available in the game. Most of them are just one-night stands, but there are a couple who have more involved questlines attached to them.

Listed below are all of the possible romantic interests:

Rosa

Klara

Lousy Mary

Johanka

Black Bartoush

Doubravka

I’ll go over how to romance each of them in more detail below.

One-Night Stands

Doubravka

To romance Doubravka, you’ll need to progress through the main story of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 until you reach the Wedding Crashers main quest. During the wedding itself, speak with Doubravka’s mother near the courtyard entrance, and she’ll ask you to dance with her daughter.

Speak with Doubravka and choose the following dialogue options:

“Don’t worry about the people.”

“You dance like an elf.”

“I see. Let’s go then.”

Choosing the above options will trigger a cutscene where Henry gets to spend a night with Doubravka.

Black Bartoush

Progress through the main story until you reach the quest titled For Victory! While in Trosky Castle, speak with Black Bartoush and choose the following dialogue options:

“I reckon I know what you’re getting at.”

“Shall we spend the rest of the evening alone?”

Johanka

During For Victory!, you can choose to speak with the widow Johanka instead. You’ll find her sitting with the other nobles. Speak with her, and choose the following dialogue options:

“I’ll be glad to tell you what happened.”

“It was a lovely day for bathing.”

“They almost killed us.”

“I think I can convince you.”

Lousy Mary

Progress through the main story until you reach Kuttenberg City, and complete the quest titled Into the Underworld. You’ll meet Lousy Mary as part of the quest, and you can then speak with her separately. While talking to her, ask to have a drink together.

Bathhouse Ladies

Whenever you’re in a major town or settlement, look for a Bathhouse. You can speak with the maids and ask for their full service and pleasant company. This will cost you quite a bit of Groschen, but you’ll be rewarded with clean clothes, as well as the Time Well Spent buff.

This buff is one of the strongest in the game, as it gives you +1 to your Strength, Agility, and Vitality. You’ll get the buff just from sleeping with any NPC in the game, not just the bathhouse ladies.

How to Romance Klara

Klara is one of the NPCs in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 who can be romanced, and also comes with a more involved questline. To romance her, progress through the game until you reach the main quest titled Back in the Saddle. After dueling Micheal, speak with Klara and tell her about the knights, which will trigger her to invite you to go herb picking.

During this conversation, choose the following dialogue options:

“I can’t say no to a comely lady.”

“I think she’s called Klara.”

Continue with the main quest after this conversation until you get the tutorial on pistoles. Speak with Klara at the jail cells, and help her by either persuading the guard to let her in, or fight him.

Agree to help Klara with treating the prisoners, and you’ll be tasked with tending to both Mark and Zwerk. You’ll need to have Schnapps and Bandages on hand. For Mark, just give him the Schnapps and a Bandage, but no alcohol. For Zwerk, give him the Schnapps and Bandages, as well as wine and Chamomile Brew.

After treating them, speak with Klara at her house, then head up to her bed.

And that’s everything you need to know about romance in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 for now. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including the best perks to get first.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy