KonoSuba Season 3 Episode 9 Release Date Confirmed

The latest episode of KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! is on the horizon, and now’s a better time than ever to start prepping for the next episode. Let’s find out what date and time KonoSuba Season 3, Episode 9 will be available to stream and where to watch.

When Does KonoSuba Season 3, Episode 9 Release?

Image via Crunchyroll/Kadokawa Pictures Inc.

If you’re ready to stream the latest episode of KonoSuba, you’ll need to wait until Wednesday, June 5, 2024. While this feels like it’s ages away, you can rest easy and know that it releases at the following times:

8:00am Pacific Time

9:00am Mountain Time

10:00am Pacific Time

11:00am Eastern Time

Thankfully, we don’t need to go out on any quests to be granted permission to watch this upcoming episode — all we need is to know where we can catch the latest and greatest shows.

Where To Stream KonoSuba Online

If you’re hoping to catch the latest episodes of KonoSuba, or you want to start from the beginning, you can find this show available to stream on Crunchyroll. If you’re hoping to start from the beginning, you can watch the first season without needing to subscribe. However, if you’re all caught up and want to watch what Season 3 has to offer, you’ll need to sign up for Crunchyroll Premium.

The service is a great deal, especially for those who love watching Anime. Not only can you watch great shows like KonoSuba, but you’ll also be able to catch some other fantastic shows like Haikyu!! on the platform, as well. And don’t worry, KonoSuba is available both dubbed and subbed, so all fans can enjoy this hilarious slice-of-life anime, no matter their preference of language.

KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World! is available to stream on Crunchyroll

