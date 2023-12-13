Kung Fu Panda 4 Trailer Introduces Awkwafina’s Zhen

There’s only one Jack Black role more iconic than Bowser, and that’s Po. Well, he’s back in the Kung Fu Panda 4 trailer, which introduces Awkwafin’s Zhen.

It’s been seven years since the last Kung Fu Panda movie, and it appears that the world of the movie has changed nearly as much as the real world. Po is moving past his role as the Dragon Warrior and looking for his successor. You can learn more about the movie by watching the trailer, which is posted below:

The most likely person to be taking over as Dragon Warrior in Kung Fu Panda 4 is Zhen, who helps Po recruit a team to defeat The Chameleon, an evil figure that’s stealing the kung fu of every master villain. That list includes Tai Lung, the main antagonist of the first film and a former student of Oogway.

Director Mike Mitchell spoke with Collider about The Chameleon and how he and the creative team were waiting for the perfect villain before continuing the series. “Yeah, we took a long time,” he said. And in fact, that’s why it took so long to make it. We wanted to make sure that we had the best story moving forward, and that took a while. We didn’t just want to make another one. We knew it was gonna be funny and action-packed, but we needed to make sure that we had the proper story to tell that would allow our lead character to evolve and learn, and we wanted to find the right theme. Then, probably as importantly, we wanted to find the perfect villain. We wanted to really lock in on a great villain. So, that’s why it took so long.

