Kuroku’s Basket Showdown Controls and Keybinds List [PC, Xbox, PlayStation]

Since the tutorial isn’t that beginner-friendly, a full list of keybinds for all moves is quite helpful. You can review all the commands here including the ones that aren’t shown on the HUD, especially for consoles. Here are Kuroku’s Basket Showdown controls and keybinds for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

Recommended Videos

Kuroku’s Basket Showdown PC Controls

The PC controls are incredibly well organized with Style Abilities and basic mechanics all accessible easily. You can’t customize keybinds but they’re intuitive enough so that you don’t need to. Here are all of them:

Name Keybind Throw M1 Pass M2 or F Jump Space Steal Ball E Awakening G Style Ability 1 C Style Ability 2 V Style Ability 3 B Enter Zone T Request Pass R Emote X Crossover Q Run Shift Shiftlock Ctrl

Kuroku’s Basket Showdown Xbox Controls

Image via Secret Game!

Similar to PC, the Xbox controls are likewise organized extremely well. Whether you’re playing on a console or using a controller, you can reliably move around and score with Xbox keybinds. I’ve included quality-of-life console keybinds as well like Cursor, Shiftlock, or Zooming In and Out. Here are all of them:

Name Keybind Throw Right Trigger Pass Left Trigger Jump A Steal Ball Right Button Awakening D Pad Up Style Ability 1 X Style Ability 2 Y Style Ability 3 B Enter Zone D Pad Right Request Pass Left Button Emote D Pad Down Crossover Left Button Run Left Analog Stick Cursor Options Button Zoom In/Out Right Analog Stick Shiftlock D Pad Left

Kuroku’s Basket Showdown PlayStation Controls

The PlayStation controls mimic the Xbox ones with the same features. Many of the quality-of-life options are there as well such as switching to Cursor mode or Shiftlocking. Note that the Crossover and Request Pass use the same button but that’s fine because you can’t request a pass if you have the ball anyway. Here are all the PS controls:

Name Keybind Throw R2 Pass L2 Jump X Steal Ball R1 Style Ability 1 ☐ Style Ability 2 △ Style Ability 3 ◯ Enter Zone D Pad Right Awakening D Pad Up Request Pass L1 Emote D Pad Down Crossover L1 Run L3 Cursor Screenshot Button Zoom In/Out R3 Shiftlock D Pad Left

And that’s it for my Kuroku’s Basket Showdown controls and keybinds list. Don’t forget to check out our Kuroku’s Basket Showdown codes for free goodies.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy