Kuroku’s Basket Showdown Controls and Keybinds List [PC, Xbox, PlayStation]

Since the tutorial isn’t that beginner-friendly, a full list of keybinds for all moves is quite helpful. You can review all the commands here including the ones that aren’t shown on the HUD, especially for consoles. Here are Kuroku’s Basket Showdown controls and keybinds for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.
Kuroku’s Basket Showdown PC Controls
The PC controls are incredibly well organized with Style Abilities and basic mechanics all accessible easily. You can’t customize keybinds but they’re intuitive enough so that you don’t need to. Here are all of them:
|Name
|Keybind
|Throw
|M1
|Pass
|M2 or F
|Jump
|Space
|Steal Ball
|E
|Awakening
|G
|Style Ability 1
|C
|Style Ability 2
|V
|Style Ability 3
|B
|Enter Zone
|T
|Request Pass
|R
|Emote
|X
|Crossover
|Q
|Run
|Shift
|Shiftlock
|Ctrl
Kuroku’s Basket Showdown Xbox Controls
Similar to PC, the Xbox controls are likewise organized extremely well. Whether you’re playing on a console or using a controller, you can reliably move around and score with Xbox keybinds. I’ve included quality-of-life console keybinds as well like Cursor, Shiftlock, or Zooming In and Out. Here are all of them:
|Name
|Keybind
|Throw
|Right Trigger
|Pass
|Left Trigger
|Jump
|A
|Steal Ball
|Right Button
|Awakening
|D Pad Up
|Style Ability 1
|X
|Style Ability 2
|Y
|Style Ability 3
|B
|Enter Zone
|D Pad Right
|Request Pass
|Left Button
|Emote
|D Pad Down
|Crossover
|Left Button
|Run
|Left Analog Stick
|Cursor
|Options Button
|Zoom In/Out
|Right Analog Stick
|Shiftlock
|D Pad Left
Kuroku’s Basket Showdown PlayStation Controls
The PlayStation controls mimic the Xbox ones with the same features. Many of the quality-of-life options are there as well such as switching to Cursor mode or Shiftlocking. Note that the Crossover and Request Pass use the same button but that’s fine because you can’t request a pass if you have the ball anyway. Here are all the PS controls:
|Name
|Keybind
|Throw
|R2
|Pass
|L2
|Jump
|X
|Steal Ball
|R1
|Style Ability 1
|☐
|Style Ability 2
|△
|Style Ability 3
|◯
|Enter Zone
|D Pad Right
|Awakening
|D Pad Up
|Request Pass
|L1
|Emote
|D Pad Down
|Crossover
|L1
|Run
|L3
|Cursor
|Screenshot Button
|Zoom In/Out
|R3
|Shiftlock
|D Pad Left
And that’s it for my Kuroku’s Basket Showdown controls and keybinds list. Don’t forget to check out our Kuroku’s Basket Showdown codes for free goodies.
Published: Feb 6, 2025 04:21 am