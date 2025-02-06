Forgot password
Kuroku’s Basket Showdown Controls and Keybinds List [PC, Xbox, PlayStation]

Here's everything you need to know about Kuroku's Basket Showdown controls on PC and consoles.
Image of Gordan Perisic
Gordan Perisic
|

Published: Feb 6, 2025 04:21 am

Since the tutorial isn’t that beginner-friendly, a full list of keybinds for all moves is quite helpful. You can review all the commands here including the ones that aren’t shown on the HUD, especially for consoles. Here are Kuroku’s Basket Showdown controls and keybinds for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

Table of contents

Kuroku’s Basket Showdown PC Controls

The PC controls are incredibly well organized with Style Abilities and basic mechanics all accessible easily. You can’t customize keybinds but they’re intuitive enough so that you don’t need to. Here are all of them:

NameKeybind
ThrowM1
PassM2 or F
JumpSpace
Steal BallE
AwakeningG
Style Ability 1C
Style Ability 2V
Style Ability 3B
Enter ZoneT
Request PassR
EmoteX
CrossoverQ
RunShift
ShiftlockCtrl

Kuroku’s Basket Showdown Xbox Controls

kurokus basket showdown keybinds
Image via Secret Game!

Similar to PC, the Xbox controls are likewise organized extremely well. Whether you’re playing on a console or using a controller, you can reliably move around and score with Xbox keybinds. I’ve included quality-of-life console keybinds as well like Cursor, Shiftlock, or Zooming In and Out. Here are all of them:

NameKeybind
ThrowRight Trigger
PassLeft Trigger
JumpA
Steal BallRight Button
AwakeningD Pad Up
Style Ability 1X
Style Ability 2Y
Style Ability 3B
Enter ZoneD Pad Right
Request PassLeft Button
EmoteD Pad Down
CrossoverLeft Button
RunLeft Analog Stick
CursorOptions Button
Zoom In/OutRight Analog Stick
ShiftlockD Pad Left

Kuroku’s Basket Showdown PlayStation Controls

The PlayStation controls mimic the Xbox ones with the same features. Many of the quality-of-life options are there as well such as switching to Cursor mode or Shiftlocking. Note that the Crossover and Request Pass use the same button but that’s fine because you can’t request a pass if you have the ball anyway. Here are all the PS controls:

NameKeybind
ThrowR2
PassL2
JumpX
Steal BallR1
Style Ability 1
Style Ability 2
Style Ability 3
Enter ZoneD Pad Right
AwakeningD Pad Up
Request PassL1
EmoteD Pad Down
CrossoverL1
RunL3
CursorScreenshot Button
Zoom In/OutR3
ShiftlockD Pad Left

And that’s it for my Kuroku’s Basket Showdown controls and keybinds list. Don’t forget to check out our Kuroku’s Basket Showdown codes for free goodies.

