Ultimate Kuroku’s Basket Showdown Styles Tier List [RELEASE]

Even though there are different rarities in Kuroku’s Basket Showdown, the top rarity style isn’t necessarily the best. The most powerful styles is usually determined by flexibility and how powerful its awakening move is if any. Here’s my Kuroku’s Basket Showdown styles tier list.

All Styles in Kuroku’s Basket Showdown Ranked

There’s no trash styles in Kuroku’s Basket Showdown so I’ll be rating them from S-Tier to C-Tier where C-Tier is a solid style that is slightly underpowered but not unusable. Also note that some styles are usually rated lower because they don’t have an Awakening yet. I’ll update this tier list regularly as more styles come out in future updates.

S-Tier Styles

These are Meta styles that have incredibly powerful moves in terms of distance, mobility, stunning, etc. Furthermore, they have the most powerful Awakening moves in the game.

Name & Rarity Ranking Explanation Moves

Aomino (Epic) Even though Aomino is Epic I prefer it over Kagame because it’s much more mobile and comes with carry potential. Both the Back Spin and the Awakening Move can bypass 2 or 3 blockers easily and stun them. Combine with Shooter or Skilled Zones for a Meta build. Formless Shot: Aim your mouse at the hoop and press C to activate an easy-to-aim and autopower shot that’s invulnerable while airborne.

Back Spin: Similar to Kuroku’s Vanish Drive, a lengthy invulnerable dash in a direction you choose that ankle breaks everyone that tries to steal the ball.

Awakening Move: Dribble at high speeds and get past multiple players in front of you while invulnerable. You stun players that you pass through.

A-Tier Styles

A-Tier styles still have excellent moves and Awakenings but are just slightly behind S-Tier styles in raw power and carry potential. Usually they require team coordination to become S-Tier which you can’t depend on in random matchmaking.

Name & Rarity Ranking Explanation Moves

Kagame (Legendary) Kagame is incredibly strong but the reason that I put it in A-Tier instead of S-Tier is because you depend a lot on team coordination. The Dunk and the Awakening Move are incredible and almost unblockable but you have to reach the hoop first. They truly shine if you can have teammates pass you the ball when you’re within range of the hoop while Aomino can more easily reach the hoop and carry the team alone, just like in the anime/manga. Jump: You jump incredibly high and can intercept a throw or throw the ball yourself while airborne that’s almost impossible to block.

Dunk: Use within range of the hoop to perform a dunk.

Awakening Move: If you are beneath the hoop or hanging from the hoop and get a pass with this active you will perform an unblockable dunk.

B-Tier Styles

As for B-Tier styles they’re in awkward place where they’re pretty decent but lack an Awakening move to truly compete with the higher tier styles.

Name & Rarity Ranking Explanation Moves

Kuroku (Rare) Unlike in the anime/manga, the Kuroku style is quite aggressive and score oriented. It almost feels like you’re playing a slightly weaker version of Aomino with both Misdirection and Vanish Drive being great for dribbling. You don’t have any shooting moves but you can easily outdribble the entire team with Q and Kuroku moves. That said, it’s in B-Tier because it lacks an Awakening.

Misdirection: You dash a lengthy distance sideways while being invulnerable.

Vanish Drive: You dash forward a short distance forward while being invulnerable.

C-Tier Styles

C-Tier styles both lack an Awakening and are generally underpowered compared to the higher tier styles.

Name & Rarity Ranking Explanation Moves

Tepei (Rare) Tepei is the weakest style so far because its skills need a lot more work. The Hook Shot is great but it can still be blocked if your opponenets know what they’re doing. Also, the Auto Pass can also be easily blocked if the opponents are expecting it. Tepei will become much better with some i-Frames in future updates. Hook Shot: Aim sideways towards the hoop and lob a hook shot that’s awkward to block for opponents.

Auto Pass: Aim at a team-mate and launch a fast pass that they’ll automatically catch.

That’s it for my Kuroku’s Basket Showdown style tier list. Stay tuned because I’ll update it regularly as future styles and Awakenings come out and adjust the ratings accordingly. For more Kuroku’s Basket Showdown guides check out our controls and keybinds list.

