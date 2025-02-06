Forgot password
Kuroku’s Basket: Showdown Zones Tier List [RELEASE] – Best Zones for Each Position

Staying focused or furious, which is better?
Image of Matija Stojković
Matija Stojković
|

Published: Feb 6, 2025 05:20 pm

A Zone in Kuroku’s Basket: Showdown is a key component to playing out your role to the fullest. However, not every Zone is as powerful as the other, and not all of them suit specific court positions. So, we prepared the following Kuroku’s Basket: Showdown Zones tier list to help you choose which Zone to go for.

Kuroku’s Basket: Showdown Zone Tier List

Kuroku's Basket: Showdown Zone tier list made via TierMaker S tier: Focused, Furious, Shooter A tier: Giant, Skilled B tier: Smart, Quiet C tier: Quick
Image via TierMaker

In the tier list above, we decided to rank Zones based on how powerful they are overall in Kuroku’s Basket: Showdown. In general, rarer Zones are a bit stronger than lower rarity ones, but there are exceptions to that. For example, Shooter is an excellent Zone for spot-up SGs. With that in mind, here is a short list of the best Zones for each position on the court:

  • Point Guard: Focused, Quiet, Skilled, Smart, Shooter
  • Shooting Guard: Shooter, Focused, Skilled, Smart
  • Small Forward: Furious, Focused, Skilled, Shooter
  • Power Forward: Furious, Giant, Smart
  • Center: Giant, Furious

List of Kuroku’s Basket: Showdown Zones

Each Zone gives you a temporary buff that lasts until your Zone bar is drained completely. You can find a list of all Zones in Kuroko’s Basket: Showdown right below, along with the bonuses they provide and the positions they are most useful for.

ZoneBonusesDescriptionTier
Focused Zone from Kuroku's Basket: Showdown Roblox experience• Overall increased movement speed
• Increased maximum stamina
• No speed reduction while shooting a ball		• Best Zone for PGs and SGs
• Excellent Zone for SFs		S
Furious Zone from Kuroku's Basket: Showdown Roblox experience• Increased jump height and dunk distance
• No speed reduction when walking and dribbling a ball		• Best Zone for PFs and Cs
• Excellent Zone for SFs		S
Shooter Zone from Kuroku's Basket: Showdown Roblox experience• Your shots go further, higher, and with improved accuracy• Very strong Zone for SGs and SFsS
Giant Zone from Kuroku's Basket: Showdown Roblox experience• Increased jump height
• Longer stun duration when you successfully steal a ball		• Excellent for Cs and PFsA
Skilled Zone from Kuroku's Basket: Showdown Roblox experience• Lower crossover cooldown
• Faster shot release		• Good Zone for PGs and SGsA
Quiet Zone from Kuroku's Basket: Showdown Roblox experience• Your passes are stronger, and they go further• Excellent for PGsB
Smart Zone from Kuroku's Basket: Showdown Roblox experience• Increased speed at which you get up after falling
• Lower steal cooldown		• Very strong defensive ZoneB
Quick Zone from Kuroku's Basket: Showdown Roblox experience• Increased movement speed• Decent Zone for SGs, PGs, and SFsC

How to Reroll Your Zone in Kuroku’s Basket: Showdown

A preview of the Zone menu in Kuroku's Basket: Showdown
Zone menu

Rerolling your Zone in KB: Showdown is very simple: go to the Zone menu and use either regular or lucky spins. Regular spins cost $2,000, while Lucky spins guarantee that you will get an Epic or rarer Zone. However, you can only obtain lucky spins through codes or by purchasing them for Robux. You can also purchase Zone storage if you want to switch between multiple of them.

And that does it for our Kuroku’s Basket: Showdown Zones tier list. If you want to check out which Style you should pair up your favorite Zone with, then check out our Kuroku’s Basket: Showdown Style tier list.

