Kuroku’s Basket: Showdown Zones Tier List [RELEASE] – Best Zones for Each Position

A Zone in Kuroku’s Basket: Showdown is a key component to playing out your role to the fullest. However, not every Zone is as powerful as the other, and not all of them suit specific court positions. So, we prepared the following Kuroku’s Basket: Showdown Zones tier list to help you choose which Zone to go for.

Kuroku’s Basket: Showdown Zone Tier List

In the tier list above, we decided to rank Zones based on how powerful they are overall in Kuroku’s Basket: Showdown. In general, rarer Zones are a bit stronger than lower rarity ones, but there are exceptions to that. For example, Shooter is an excellent Zone for spot-up SGs. With that in mind, here is a short list of the best Zones for each position on the court:

Point Guard : Focused, Quiet, Skilled, Smart, Shooter

: Focused, Quiet, Skilled, Smart, Shooter Shooting Guard : Shooter, Focused, Skilled, Smart

: Shooter, Focused, Skilled, Smart Small Forward : Furious, Focused, Skilled, Shooter

: Furious, Focused, Skilled, Shooter Power Forward : Furious, Giant, Smart

: Furious, Giant, Smart Center: Giant, Furious

List of Kuroku’s Basket: Showdown Zones

Each Zone gives you a temporary buff that lasts until your Zone bar is drained completely. You can find a list of all Zones in Kuroko’s Basket: Showdown right below, along with the bonuses they provide and the positions they are most useful for.

Zone Bonuses Description Tier • Overall increased movement speed

• Increased maximum stamina

• No speed reduction while shooting a ball • Best Zone for PGs and SGs

• Excellent Zone for SFs S • Increased jump height and dunk distance

• No speed reduction when walking and dribbling a ball • Best Zone for PFs and Cs

• Excellent Zone for SFs S • Your shots go further, higher, and with improved accuracy • Very strong Zone for SGs and SFs S • Increased jump height

• Longer stun duration when you successfully steal a ball • Excellent for Cs and PFs A • Lower crossover cooldown

• Faster shot release • Good Zone for PGs and SGs A • Your passes are stronger, and they go further • Excellent for PGs B • Increased speed at which you get up after falling

• Lower steal cooldown • Very strong defensive Zone B • Increased movement speed • Decent Zone for SGs, PGs, and SFs C

How to Reroll Your Zone in Kuroku’s Basket: Showdown

Zone menu

Rerolling your Zone in KB: Showdown is very simple: go to the Zone menu and use either regular or lucky spins. Regular spins cost $2,000, while Lucky spins guarantee that you will get an Epic or rarer Zone. However, you can only obtain lucky spins through codes or by purchasing them for Robux. You can also purchase Zone storage if you want to switch between multiple of them.

And that does it for our Kuroku’s Basket: Showdown Zones tier list. If you want to check out which Style you should pair up your favorite Zone with, then check out our Kuroku’s Basket: Showdown Style tier list.

