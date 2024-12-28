Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Left: Kylie and Kris Jenner. Right: A customised Goyard duffel bag with handpainted faces
(Kylie Jenner / Instagram)
Category:
News

Kylie Jenner’s Goyard Luxury Gift to Kris Jenner Features Hand-Painted Kardashian Baby Pics and an Unforgettable Price Tag

Image of Jinal Bhatt
Jinal Bhatt
|

Published: Dec 28, 2024 04:05 pm

These days, the best gifts are always personalized. And how do you personalize a gift for a mother? Make it about her children, of course! Something Kylie Jenner masterfully pulled off when she gifted mom Kris Jenner a luxury Goyard bag with a little unique touch.

Recommended Videos

‘Tis the season of Christmas gifts and we know that the Kardashian-Jenner brood will always do gifting in style. Remember Kris Jenner’s 69th birthday in November, when all her kids and grandkids wore PJs with a collage of her pictures on them? So when Kylie Jenner decided to get her mom, Kris Jenner, a gift, it wasn’t just a regular luxury bag with a jaw-dropping price tag, no ma’am! It was yet another exquisite treat involving a lot of… faces.

For starters, it was a Goyard bag, which is something you can’t just order online, and have to get in store. The Goyard Boston 50 retails for roughly $4000, but would definitely cost a bit more for any customizations. And what made it priceless was the personalisation that Kylie ordered. On the façade of the duffel bag were handpainted childhood pictures of all six of Kris’ kids – Kourtney, Khloé, Kim, Rob, Kendall, and Kylie.

A Goyard bag with pictures of the Kardashian Jenner kids
(Khloé Kardashian / Instagram)

Khloé Kardashian, who was unable to attend her family’s Christmas Eve celebrations because her kids, Tru and Tatum were ill, shared a picture of the bag on her Instagram stories on December 26, writing, “Omg @kyliejenner this is incredible. Mom is lucky.” And no lie there, because while Goyard does offer customizations, it’s usually very minor ones. So getting something this extensive and out of the way must’ve cost Kylie Jenner quite a pretty penny.

Related: ‘I Look Like a Crackhead’: Brandi Glanville Shares Bad News On ‘Gross’ Face Parasite Infection

In case you haven’t been keeping up with the Kardashians’ Christmas, their celebrations were rather subdued than usual this year. As Kim Kardashian revealed earlier in the month, there was a lot of construction going on at their home, and so they were planning on doing an intimate family thing this year instead of their usual blowout. But it wasn’t without them dressing to the nines.

Left: Kylie Jenner dressed in a white sequinned dress for Christmas. Right: Christmas gifts wrapped in paper with Stormi's face on it.
(Kylie Jenner / Instagram)

And it sure wasn’t without some fun – from playing the Kardashian-Jenner edition of the game Guess Who? and 818-card games and building the Home Alone house lego set together to gifts wrapped in personalized wrapping paper with the faces of the kids on it.

Post Tag:
Kylie Jenner
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Jinal Bhatt
Jinal Bhatt
Jinal Bhatt (She/Her) is an editor, film and culture critic with 7+ years of experience in writing on entertainment, pop culture trends, and women in film. Jinal writes for The Mary Sue, is the former Associate Editor for Hauterrfly, and Senior Writer for Mashable India. When not working, she’s fangirling over her favourite films and shows, gushing over fictional men, cruising through her neverending watchlist, trying to finish that book on her bedside, and fighting relentless urges to rewatch Supernatural.