Kylie Jenner’s Goyard Luxury Gift to Kris Jenner Features Hand-Painted Kardashian Baby Pics and an Unforgettable Price Tag

These days, the best gifts are always personalized. And how do you personalize a gift for a mother? Make it about her children, of course! Something Kylie Jenner masterfully pulled off when she gifted mom Kris Jenner a luxury Goyard bag with a little unique touch.

‘Tis the season of Christmas gifts and we know that the Kardashian-Jenner brood will always do gifting in style. Remember Kris Jenner’s 69th birthday in November, when all her kids and grandkids wore PJs with a collage of her pictures on them? So when Kylie Jenner decided to get her mom, Kris Jenner, a gift, it wasn’t just a regular luxury bag with a jaw-dropping price tag, no ma’am! It was yet another exquisite treat involving a lot of… faces.

For starters, it was a Goyard bag, which is something you can’t just order online, and have to get in store. The Goyard Boston 50 retails for roughly $4000, but would definitely cost a bit more for any customizations. And what made it priceless was the personalisation that Kylie ordered. On the façade of the duffel bag were handpainted childhood pictures of all six of Kris’ kids – Kourtney, Khloé, Kim, Rob, Kendall, and Kylie.

(Khloé Kardashian / Instagram)

Khloé Kardashian, who was unable to attend her family’s Christmas Eve celebrations because her kids, Tru and Tatum were ill, shared a picture of the bag on her Instagram stories on December 26, writing, “Omg @kyliejenner this is incredible. Mom is lucky.” And no lie there, because while Goyard does offer customizations, it’s usually very minor ones. So getting something this extensive and out of the way must’ve cost Kylie Jenner quite a pretty penny.

In case you haven’t been keeping up with the Kardashians’ Christmas, their celebrations were rather subdued than usual this year. As Kim Kardashian revealed earlier in the month, there was a lot of construction going on at their home, and so they were planning on doing an intimate family thing this year instead of their usual blowout. But it wasn’t without them dressing to the nines.

(Kylie Jenner / Instagram)

And it sure wasn’t without some fun – from playing the Kardashian-Jenner edition of the game Guess Who? and 818-card games and building the Home Alone house lego set together to gifts wrapped in personalized wrapping paper with the faces of the kids on it.

