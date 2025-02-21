Lady Gaga’s Lie Detector Interview Reveals a Surprising Fear

Lady Gaga values her fans, affectionately referred to as her Little Monsters, and over the years, she has worked hard to create an open and honest relationship with them. But did you ever think you’d see her take that honesty to a whole new level with a lie detector test? Well, that time is now, and we have learned a few important truths about the pop star.

As part of her recent interview with Vanity Fair, Gaga was hooked up to a lie detector and asked a bunch of questions. The Q&A was filmed to give fans a better understanding of the singer-turned-actress‘s likes and dislikes (it also shows a very human side to Gaga because she was incredibly nervous about taking the test).

Several parts of the interview grabbed our attention, but perhaps the most fascinating was the questions about Gaga’s views on reality TV. Die-hard fans will know that Gaga appeared on The Hills in 2009, and she was asked about her experience on the TV show as part of her interview. This includes whether she remembered Lauren Conrad (she did) and if she did a good job with Gaga’s PR (again, she did, although the test showed Gaga’s answer was “inconclusive”). But would the musician return to reality TV in the future?

“Speaking of reality TV, would you ever say yes to being a Real Housewife?” the interviewer asked Gaga, to which she responded with “No.” This is despite receiving a tribute on Real Housewives of New York City. Gaga confessed that being a reality star would make her “feel scared.”

“That would make me feel scared to, like, being on reality TV,” Gaga admits.

It’s hard to believe that a mega-famous star like Gaga, whose life has been under a microscope since she shot onto the music scene in 2009 with her first major hits, “Just Dance” and “Poker Face,” would be uncomfortable with a few cameras following her around, but hey, in this business privacy is important, right? But like many of us who have a secret guilty pleasure, Gaga watches reality TV and was asked about being excited for a new cast for the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules.

Again, she was indecisive with her answers, first responding with “no” and then “yes.” In other news, she admitted that she would miss Scheana Shay from the original Vanderpump Rules cast — and for Scheana this must have been a genuinely epic revelation because who doesn’t want to count Gaga as their fan?!

Although lie detector tests are notoriously inaccurate, it was still an entertaining interview and the perfect opportunity to see a more candid and playful side to Lady Gaga.

