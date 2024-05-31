league of legends faker ahri skin $500
League of Legends Players Point Out Irony Of $500 Faker Skin

Zackerie Fairfax
Published: May 31, 2024 03:38 pm

Riot Games recently announced the League of Legends Hall of Legends event which will feature a series of highly coveted – and very pricey – skins that honor some of the greatest professional players. The first skin announced was for Faker, one of the best players to ever step onto Summoner’s Rift, but players find the $500 pricetag to be a bit ironic.

Faker, the cheapest LoL player, has the most expensive skin

The Faker Ahri skin is part of the Signature collection, which will run players around 59,260 RP, the League of Legends premium currency. That translates to around $560 USD. Most skins in League range from $6 to $15 USD.

However, it didn’t take long after the skin was announced for players to poke fun at the price. X user WhatleyLeague pulled up a pat interview where Faker claimed he never purchased his own SKT T1 Ryze skin because he was waiting for it to go on sale.

Reddit user Hardyparker put together a timeline of all of the instances where Faker used skin in League of Legends. For those unaware, Fake rarely uses skins, preferring the base skins of the characters except for very specific instances.

With the help of some internet sleuths, the League of Legends community was able to find nine instances of Faker using a skin. It’s worth noting that a third of the instances were mistakes made by admins and or Faker using a skin affiliated with his professional team.

History of Faker using skins (6 only).
byu/Hardyparker inleagueoflegends

Granted, the Faker Ahri skin is gorgeous but not $500 gorgeous. Players expected a premium skin like this to run them around $30 USD but were blown away to see the price was more than a monthly car payment.

In fact, some players plan to “boycott” the skin by using the “real Faker Ahri” skin. As you may have guessed, this “real skin” is just the free base skin for Ahri.

Author
Zackerie Fairfax
Zackerie Fairfax is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. He's honed his skills as a Pokemon trainer from a young age, and fell in love with the quirky, imaginative side of gaming shortly after. Fairfax has had bylines in Screen Rant and Dexerto, as well as The LaRue County Herald News. He accepts any and all pitches at [email protected].