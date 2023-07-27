Legion Deck Strategies and Weaknesses in Marvel Snap

Another week, another difficult-to-obtain-card. This week brings Legion to Marvel Snap, with his greaser hairstyle, and this guide will cover some deck strategies he offers and weaknesses to be aware of. Legion’s ability reads ‘On Reveal: Replace each other location with this one.’ Location-changing powers have the potential to be game-breaking, but at a 5 cost with 8 power, Legion likely won’t drop until the game is pretty much won by either you or your opponent.

I won’t lie—I didn’t know who Legion was until I began writing this guide. Looking him up, it seems like he’s a regular X-Men villain and a secret son of Professor X himself. As such, he’s a super powerful Mutant, but he has too many abilities to count with multiple personalities he shifts between. If you’re lucky to pull him from a Spotlight Cache—or unlucky, depending on your outlook—or have a spare 3000 Collector’s Tokens lying around and want to give him a go, we’ve got a couple decks for you to try out with this newest card.

Legion Early Deck Strategies

The most consistent decks featuring Legion will be lockdown style decks, whether with High Evolutionary or Thanos. While these decks take a while to master, Legion can easily steal some cubes or health off your opponent due to surprise factor alone. That said, High Evolutionary and Thanos are expensive cards, so here’s a cheaper list that most players should be able to run:

Sunspot

Nebula

Psylocke

Daredevil

Storm

Wave

Enchantress/Shang-Chi

Professor X

Spider-Man

Legion

Doctor Doom

Magneto

The goal with this deck is to play Psylocke or Wave on turn 3 into a 5 or 6 drop such as Professor X, Legion, or Doctor Doom. If you have a Sunspot or Nebula behind a locked-out lane you can rest assured you can win it; however, if your opponent beats you in your Storm lane, you can use Legion to reset that area to drop more power into it later. Daredevil helps you predict where you should drop a Spider-Man or Professor X on turn 5. If you have High Evolutionary and expensive cards like Jeff, swapping out Wave, Enchantress, and Daredevil allows you to insert powerful cards like Cyclops and The Hulk.

A more expensive deck with Thanos would look like this, which I plan to run if I pull Legion:



Psylocke

Daredevil

Jeff

Cosmo

Shang-Chi

Iron Lad

Devil Dinosaur

Professor X

Klaw

Spider-Man

Legion

Thanos

Much like the previous list, your goal here is to play Time Stone or Psylocke on turn 3 into a powerful 5 drop card, and maybe Legion if there is a location—such as Onslaught’s Citadel—that greatly benefits your deck. Otherwise, ramping into Professor X or Devil Dinosaur can single-handedly win you the game.

Legion Weaknesses

Legion’s biggest weakness is that he’s entirely dependent upon the locations that appear in-game, making him not a very good card. Cosmo will stop his On Reveal effect if you can predict where your opponent wants to drop him, but overall, Legion isn’t a meta-defining card you’ll have to plan a counter for—yet. If he was 4 cost, it would be possible to play Storm into Legion, for example, and lock out every lane. In the future, if there’s more location-changing cards, be on the lookout for this greaser tryhard to surge in popularity.

And that’s all we have for the deck strategies and weaknesses for Legion in his early days in Marvel Snap. I do not recommend going out to spend Collector’s Tokens on him, but if you pull him from a Spotlight Cache, these decks will give you a fighting chance of climbing the ladder or earning some coveted infinite tickets in Conquest mode. And if you’re looking for deck strategies that focus on some of the other cards that have featured in the game or other tips to playing, our full set of guides should help.