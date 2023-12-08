I know for a fact that we all love a good freebie in our favorite games. With the release of LEGO Fortnite, Epic Games is giving us early players a special reward. In this guide, we’ll be going over how to get the True Explorers Quest Pack in LEGO Fortnite.

LEGO Fortnite: How to Get True Explorers Quest Pack

First things first, you’ll need to boot up Fortnite and head over to the store. Head down to the “Special Offers and Bundles” tab, and you’ll find a pretty sweet treat waiting there for you. Claim this bundle, and it will take you to the Epic Store checkout. Don’t worry – it’s a bundle that costs $0, so you won’t be paying anything, even though it’s technically taking you through a checkout. It’s just how their store is coded, and there isn’t really a way around it for free stuff.

Once you’ve redeemed the pack, you’ll get a brand new skin called “Trailblazer Tai.” You’ll be able to use this skin in both regular Fortnite, as well as LEGO Fortnite, which is awesome. You’ll also get a nice experience boost and a set of quests that you’ll need to complete. These quests will reward experience as well, and you’ll need to complete them to unlock the Trailblazer Tai skin to start using. This pack won’t be around long – you’ll likely need to claim it before Tuesday, December 12th, as it’s designed to be given to early players of the new LEGO Fortnite mode.

The quests that you’ll need to complete in the pack are actually really easy to do, which is nice. These quests need to be completed in LEGO Fortnite and are as follows:

Invite an NPC to live in any village in a Survival World

Craft a Shortsword in a Survival World

Build a Spinning Wheel in a Survival World

Hit and deal damage with a Recurve Crossbow in a Survival World

It may seem confusing at first, as it’s a brand new survival crafting mode – akin to Minecraft – that will take some getting used to. Trust me, though, you’ll learn how to make things like short swords very quickly, and you’ll complete this pack in no time!

That’s how you can claim and complete the True Explorers Quest Pack in LEGO Fortnite. It’s a really sweet free pack with a cool new skin that you’ll want to claim before it’s no longer available!