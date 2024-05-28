LEGO Has Finally Announced a Legend of Zelda Set

Ever since LEGO and Nintendo announced a partnership to release official Nintendo LEGO sets, there has been one question on everyone’s mind: “Zelda, when?” Well, it will finally happen on September 1.

Recommended Videos

The set will be a 2-in-1 style build and is called Great Deku Tree (77092). It features two builds you can make from the pieces. The first is the Great Deku tree from Breath of the Wild and has Link, Zelda, and Hetsu Minifigures. The other is the Great Deku tree from Ocarina of Time and features both an adult Link with his Hyrulian shield and a young Link with his Deku shield. The latter build also has a build of Link’s house from the game, while the former features the iconic Master Sword pedestal. Both builds are also interactive, with the Breath of the Wild one having moving facial features on the Great Deku Tree and the Ocarina of Time version opening up to reveal a Skulltula spider.

In addition to all this, you’ll also get several smaller Koroks, Deku Babas, the Deku Sprout, and Navi the Fairy. Sadly, there is no confirmation of a button that makes the set shout “Hey! Listen!” over and over again until you smash it on the floor in rage.

Sadly, this appears to be a one-off at the moment. Unlike LEGO’s Mario series, which is its own line of LEGO builds, the Great Deku Tree appears to be part of LEGO’s line of Nintendo collectible builds like the NES or the Mario 64 block. That will come as a disappointment to those (me) who were hoping for a fully expansive Zelda LEGO line or a more interactive LEGO idea like the Mario builds are. However, anything is better than nothing, and this 2-in-1 Deku Tree build looks truly incredible. Plus, with the upcoming film, both Nintendo and LEGO must be planning more releases, right?

The LEGO The Legend of Zelda Great Deku Tree will retail for $299.99 and release on September 1. Pre-orders are up now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more