LEGO Horizon Adventures Devs Reveal Game Was Made With Real LEGO Bricks

The family-friendly LEGO Horizon Adventures will launch in a matter of days. To celebrate, its developers delved into the game and revealed that parts of it were made with real LEGO Bricks.

This news hit the collective consciousness via PlayStation.Blog. The title is a collaborative effort between original Horizon devs Guerilla Games, Studio Gobo, and The LEGO Group. You can view a behind-the-scenes video on their processes below:

Roy Postma, Art Director at Guerrilla, explained how the team incorporated the world of LEGO into the game: “We started out in a very realistic way, by rebuilding the original Old World buildings from the Horizon games… Then someone sneaked in an official LEGO set in the background, I believe it was the LEGO gas station, and we were looking at it like ‘ah this can work, this is fun!’ It totally made sense for the Old World to be our LEGO world.” Real-life LEGO form such a basis for the adventure that anyone at home can recreate the characters and environments they encounter. And if one has classic LEGO pieces and loves to make their imagination run wild, they can recreate that in-game. You can deck out Aloy to look like a pig or a llama, for example.

More Alike Than It Seems

Of course, when it comes right down to it, designing LEGO versions of the iconic machines from the Horizon series wasn’t very different from creating them originally. The LEGO Group’s Creative Lead, Frédéric Andre, mentions “… you start with the skeleton of the machine and then you add all the details into it,” which is the basis for all art. One of the key factors is making every machine and character unique. That is a pretty seamless transition from a AAA game to its LEGOfied form if you put your mind to it.

I think having a LEGO Horizon title is a great idea, especially since PlayStation is expanding its reach via a Nintendo Switch port. It also gives people like me who are not quite as artistic with real LEGO a chance to customize to our heart’s content in video game form. Finally, I won’t be made fun of at school for my uneven monstrosities.

LEGO Horizon Adventures will release on November 14 for PlayStation 5, PC, and Nintendo Switch. It comes just weeks after the original game got a PS5 and PC-enhanced port named Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered. Now, gamers of all ages can compare and contrast the two through civil discourse on social media.

