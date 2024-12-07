Trying to get into a video game series with multiple entries can feel daunting. Thankfully, LEGO Horizon Adventures is the perfect entry point to the Horizon franchise, being an entertaining game. So, let’s get into the reasons why players can jump into LEGO Horizon Adventures without missing a beat.

I’m someone who has loved the Horizon franchise ever since I saw the very first trailer in 2015 (yes, I loved the game before I even got my hands on it). Back then, I didn’t have an interest in LEGO, but that all changed when I made the choice to try out a set. So, Imagine how elated I felt when I saw the announcement for LEGO Horizon Adventures. While I don’t tend to play LEGO video games (unless it’s the Star Wars games), LEGO Horizon Adventures felt like the perfect opportunity to scratch that Horizon itch I had been feeling. Combined with the Horizon Zero Dawn Remaster, it felt like that cherry on top of an already great year.

LEGO Horizon Adventures has so much content for fans – from the nostalgia of seeing the game retold in an amusing yet child-friendly way to all of the machines made of LEGO. There’s something there that I can’t quite describe, but it feels amazing to see one of my favorite games transformed into a LEGO game. It was able to capture everything that makes the series great while making it appeal to everyone.

The Horizon franchise has been around since 2017, and, like most AAA video games, it isn’t exactly aimed at young children. The original Horizon Zero Dawn had moments that weren’t suitable for children, such as the way Aloy’s father figure dies and the combat, which is not as graphic as the content in something like The Last of Us but still far from family-friendly. But LEGO Horizon Adventures takes care of all of that by using a tone that ensures parents can leave their kids with the game.

It’s also very different from Horizon Zero Dawn, which the game is based on. Aloy’s LEGO counterpart is different from her original self, as she’s very excitable and happy, whereas the original character is very much reserved and cautious. That’s where the LEGO world gets to have fun, making changes to the story and characters that wouldn’t work in any other situation.

The excitable characters and child-friendly story make Lego Horizon Adventures the perfect entry point for the Horizon franchise. Plus, this game may inspire LEGO to release more Horizon sets, which feels even more likely because LEGO approached Sony about making a game set in the fantasy world.

In fact, following the release of LEGO Horizon Adventures, Guerrilla Games announced a new Horizon LEGO set. It features an Aloy and Varl minifigure, as well as two machines, the Shell-walker and Sawtooth. This set is promising, as there’s definitely plenty of room for more sets based on the amazing machines found in the game.

Let’s not forget that the Horizon franchise is rife with promising material for amazing LEGO sets. For example, the city of Meridian in Zero Dawn would make for a great architecture LEGO set. And of course, over the years, I’ve seen a demand from those who play Horizon for a LEGO set of a Thunderjaw machine. Personally, I think all of those fans are onto something. LEGO Horizon Adventures adapts the machine so well, proving that it could come to life and provide builders with hours of fun.

With the world, characters, and creatures in LEGO Horizon Adventures already having LEGO forms, it wouldn’t be difficult for the company to design new sets. And that could open up the door that even more new fans could walk into. Kids can forget about a game after they play it, but if they have a LEGO set on their shelf, they’ll remember Horizon and be ready for the next game when it comes out.

LEGO Horizon Adventures is available now on PlayStation 5, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

