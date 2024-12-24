Level Below Codes (December 2024)

Updated December 24, 2024
If you’re lucky enough, you’ll be on one of the top floors, devouring meals before the platform descends. If you’re Level Below, then good luck because the food is running out, which means you’ll get really hungry. Don’t trust your roommate either if you want to last longer.
You’ll increase your chances of survival if you use Level Below codes. I’m just kidding, but you do get cool titles, Runes, and Shards to buy skin and title crates, as well as other awesome cosmetics. If you’re looking for yet another fun elimination game, then check out our Roblox Squid Game Codes and survive the green light/red light game.
All Level Below Codes List
Active Level Below Codes
- x3yleak: Use for a X3yleak Title, x500 Runes, and x50 Shards (New)
- Christmas2024: Use for x500 Runes and x50 Shards
- 1mVisits: Use for a 1 Million Title, x750 Runes, and x100 Shards
- 500kVisits: Use for x500 Runes and x100 Shards
- FreeSpins: Use for x5 Spins
- Blibstar: Use for a Blibstar Title, x500 Runes, and x150 Shards
Expired Level Below Codes
- There are currently no expired Level Below codes.
How to Redeem Codes in Level Below
The Level Below code redemption system is simple to use, as shown in our guide below:
- Run Level Below in Roblox.
- Press the giftbox button in the main menu.
- Type a code into the ‘Enter Code’ textbox.
- Click the Submit button to receive prizes.
How to Get More Level Below Codes
You can get your hands on more Level Below codes via the Level Below Discord and Supafly Interactive Roblox group. You can also bookmark our article and get the codes from this list, which we update regularly.
Why Are My Level Below Codes Not Working?
If you’re not getting goodies, then take a moment to examine the code for any typos. Actually, why trouble yourself? Just copy the Level Below codes from this list and paste them directly to avoid spelling mistakes. If the error persists even after, then the codes don’t work. Let us know which code is expired, and we’ll take it from here.
What is Level Below?
If you’re familiar with the Netflix movie The Platform, then you already get the gist of what Level Below is about. You’re stuck on a random floor with another player, and depending on the floor you’re on, you’ll either get more or less food from the moving platform. Every few minutes, an event will happen, and the key is to survive.
