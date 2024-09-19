Lies of P Gives Us That Lovecraft Feeling With First Look at Upcoming DLC

NeoWiz has teased Lies of P’s DLC with an image that’ll give H.P. Lovecraft fans the shivers. It also confirms that we’ll be playing as P himself rather than a new fairytale character.

The Lies of P Twitter account posted a single picture to give us a peek of the upcoming DLC, which showcases Pinocchio, aka P, standing in a gloomy coastal town with a large lighthouse looming ominously in the distance, its light like an eldritch eye against the dark. The town looks much like a snowier version of H.P. Lovecraft’s infamous and iconic Innsmouth.

In fact, given that Lovecraft’s work is public domain, it wouldn’t be surprise me if NeoWiz was also mining that slimy, fictional seam. Puppets aside, Lies of P also had you taking on Carcasses, gruesome, formerly-living enemies, and I can well imagine those crawling up the beach under the gaze of the lighthouse.

All theorizing aside, NeoWiz has confirmed, in another tweet, that the dev is hard at work on the DLC, in the middle of a hot Korean summer. “For the DLC of the Lies of P and the sequel, we aim to do better on what we did well and improve in areas we have room to grow,” NeoWiz director Jiwon Choi explains.

Choi also shared a new track from the game, dubbed “Lisrim”, but he didn’t reveal when the DLC will be arriving or what it’ll be called. So for now, fans will just have to stare at the teaser image and hope it doesn’t move. If you’ve yet to tackle Lies of P, a game KC Nwosu called “gorgeous, challenging, absorbing, polished, and an absolute must play.”

Lies of P is available to play now on macOS Windows Xbox One Xbox Series X/S PlayStation 4 PlayStation 5.

